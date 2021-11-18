VCTOR MARTNEZ

Distribute between 40% and 50% of your ordinary profit each year.

The Chairman of BBVA, Carlos Torres.

BBVA increase the remuneration of its shareholders with a change in its dividend policy that will lead it to distribute between 40% and 50% of its ordinary profit each year. The change involves raising the remuneration by up to 10 points, set since 2017 between 35-40% of earnings.

The bank is committed to paying more to its investors after announcing the takeover bid for its entire Turkish subsidiary and after the European Central Bank (ECB) has lifted restrictions on the financial sector imposed during the pandemic.

The new dividend policy will include two annual payments. The first will be paid in October and include an amount on account of the current year. The second payment will be the supplementary compensation to be paid in the following April, once the accounts have been closed. The entity contemplates the combination of cash payments and share buybacks.

The bank today presented to investors its objectives for the 2021-2024 period, which are supported by an acceleration of its digitization policy and commitment to sustainable financing. However, the market has not welcomed the figures proposed by the bank and its price it has sunk more than 5% in the stock market. The collapse adds to that of last Monday, when the bank announced the OPA for Garanti.

The operation in Turkey will use the funds obtained by the bank after the sale of its division in the United States. The investment will involve a maximum payment of 2,249 million euros for taking over 50.15% of the shares that are not currently in its domain.

Setting the objective in Turkey clears the possibilities of a purchase or merger in Spain similar to the one that was negotiating with Banco Sabadell. However, the president of BBVA, Carlos Torres, has not closed the door to this option. “We analyze the opportunities for inorganic growth as we see them. We will see what the future holds for us. In Spain we have seen a strong consolidation of the sector, and there will be a second round of lesser degree, but it is difficult to assess it,” he explained to the analyst questions.

One of the objectives set by the bank refers to the efficiency rate, that is, the cost of generating income in its business. BBVA believes that in 2024 it will be able to reduce this indicator to 42, consolidating itself as the leader in the sector at the European level. The bank considers this an ambitious goal but it can achieve it by relying on its continuous digitization, which will lead it to continue reducing its physical business to boost digital transactions.

