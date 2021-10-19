DANIEL VIAA

The research service follows the path of the IMF, CaixaBank or the General Council of Economists and leaves the expected rebound at 5.2% for this year and 5.5% for next

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), CaixaBank or the General Council of Economists they were some of the organizations and entities that had lowered the growth forecasts for Spain. And they have joined today BBVA Research, which has cut its estimates very notably and, at the same time, has shown that the macroeconomic framework on which the Government supports the General State Budgets (PGE) for 2022 presents figures that do not conform to reality. Inflated, in short.

Specifically, BBVA’s stadium service has lowered to 5.2% the expected rebound for this year, which is 1.3 points less; and by 2022 it reduces it from 7% to 5.5%. They are undoubtedly very important cut-off magnitudes.

“The GDP of the second quarter of 2021 has shown an advance less than expected. The 1.1% quarterly growth has been considerably lower than that advanced by the INE in its first estimate and that forecast by BBVA Research three months ago [2,8% trimestral], due to the fall in investment and the negative contribution of net external demand “, explains the research service in reference to the historical reduction carried out by Statistics of the growth registered between April and June.

Also, the agency cites “the delay in the execution of funds“Europeans, that” the contribution of the foreign sector to growth was more negative than expected “and” the interruptions in the value chains of the global manufacturing sector “.

And for next year, “BBVA Research estimates that the bottleneck will persist during the first half of the year 2022, something that will have a significant negative impact on the growth of the economy. “His estimate is that this factor will have an impact of between 1 and 1.4 percentage points, that is, its impact will be very This also includes “the increase in fuel costs and energy production.”

Far away from the macro frame

All these factors mean that the figures from BBVA Research (and from almost all analysis organizations and firms) are very far from the macroeconomic picture. According to official figures, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will rebound a 6.5% this year, while in 2022 the figure will be 7%.

If they are compared with those offered this Tuesday by the study service, it can be concluded that the Government has not taken into account the cut of the INE or, at least, that it considers that the growth not registered in the second quarter will recover in the third. At this point it is still striking that Calvio confirmed the macro picture just two days before the INE’s review. Economa points out that there is a law by which not even the Ministry can know in advance what the figures will be, but even so, the public correction to the vice president is still very striking.

And as for the 2022 data, the difference seems to stow, almost entirely, those targeted bottlenecks in production processes and to fuel and energy costs.

