Cybercriminals have been waiting for these sale dates to impersonate big websites like Amazon, Alibaba or eBay to get your data and money.

Black Friday has already arrived for many products. We can find mobile phones and tablets at a good price, but all that glitters is not gold. This holiday is accompanied by attempted robberies or scams by cybercriminals waiting for unsuspecting buyers.

They try to get our credit card details, as well as our passwords or other confidential information that may serve them in their criminal purposes.

Kaspersky, a company specializing in antivirus and cybersecurity, has stated that the number of fake electronic payment sites has grown enormously in the last two months. There has been an increase of 208% of websites dedicated to impersonating other pages.

These cyber criminals seek spoof websites like Amazon, eBay or Alibaba. Those who bite are asked for their data and then they can start with their actions.

This proliferation of cyber attacks is due to two main reasons. Black Friday is one of them as the number of internet transactions increases, but it is also due to the fact that New forms of payment have proliferated in new parts of the world.

The Kaspersky company has also pointed out that the number of spam emails with the word Black Friday has also grown. In the first weeks of November, more than 220,000 spam emails were detected that contained the name of the party in their title.

What to do to stay safe?

There are different things that consumers can do to be safe. One of them is not giving our data. No company in which we have a profile will ask us for our password in an email to access our account and it is one of the first things that are requested on malicious websites.

Must avoid opening bank email attachments, electronic payment applications or shopping portals. It is especially suspicious that a message with a link also reaches us and we are especially urged to click on it.

As an important detail, before entering any website or opening any mail, we must take a good look at the URL and the name of the company. If the address is unknown to us or has spelling mistakes, we are in a dangerous situation and we must avoid them.

We hope we don’t fall for any of these cyber criminals strategies and can happily shop at Black Friday deals. Go with caution and do not forget the Christmas gifts.