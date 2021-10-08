Daniel Craig barely walked out the door and the world is already jumping to see what will become of James Bond in the future. Fans, actors and directors alike have spent the last two weeks being questioned about their taste in the spy saga. Something that we did not see coming is that Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed science fiction director, has responded with interest to the possibility of being the one to continue the legacy of 007.

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Denis Villeneuve was asked what other projects as a director he would like to tackle, given that Duna – 80%, his latest film, is an adaptation he wanted to do for a long time. In the talk, the James Bond theme came up and, with good enthusiasm, the director said that it would be an incredible opportunity to do his version of the English spy who has fascinated movie fans for decades:

Frankly, the answer would be a massive yes. I would deeply love to make a James Bond movie. He is a character that has been with me since my childhood. I have a massive fondness for James Bond. It would be a big challenge to reboot after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought, was a unique and strong and honestly unattainable Bond. He is the ultimate James Bond. I can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m very excited, I’m the biggest Bond fan.

While producer Barbra Broccoli, who has part of the rights to the character, has said that they are not currently developing the next incarnation of 007, as they are interested in letting Craig be celebrated in his latest installment with No Time to Die – 83%, it is never too early to go, less, putting together a list of potential directors to Bond 26.

Anyone familiar with Villeneuve’s work would surely be interested in seeing what he would do with 007. From the tense shooting scenes in Sicario: No Man’s Land – 94%, to the suffocating chase of a child abductor in Intriga – 81%, the followers of this director do not doubt that if anyone knows how to put suspense together with action and character development, it is the director from Quebec.

The tricky thing here would rather be to agree. As you know, Villeneuve (Enemy – 75%, Arrival – 94%, Blade Runner 2049 – 88%) is a director who requires complete creative control over his projects and that may be something that can be difficult for the producers in charge of the saga. It is just due to creative differences that the also acclaimed Danny Boyle ended up abandoning the most recent installment, which he was originally going to direct.

Between the acquisition of MGM, the studio responsible for the saga, by Amazon and the question about the control of the character and the film, and not to mention that it will be necessary to find a new actor, there are many pieces to solve before seeing of back to 007 on screen. Until then, remember that you can still find No time to die – 83% in cinemas and that Duna – 80% will hit the billboard in two weeks, in case you are still not convinced of Villeneuve’s talent.

