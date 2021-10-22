10/22/2021 at 2:12 PM CEST

Bizum has become the flagship application to send money instantly. How easy it is to use this method has achieved that 18 million users use it. Of course, the more popularity, the more risks.

Are more and more Bizum-related scams out there. You have to exercise extreme caution and that’s why today at SPORT we bring you four well-known scams so that you don’t get caught off guard if they try to sneak you in with any of them.

The fake seller scam

It is a movement suffered by people who want to sell something. They offer you a product at a very low price and when the advertiser receives the money, will ask for it before sending the product, stop giving any answer leaving the buyer without amount and without product.

The fake buyer scam

This scam is popular with people trying to sell anything. A potential buyer is found and when he requests the phone number to pay with Bizum, what it does is send a payment request instead of the money itself.

If you are in a hurry and you do not notice Your first impulse may be to accept the request, so you send the money. Once the scam is perpetrated, the scammer disappears and it is difficult to recover the money since he has had the “legal consent” of the scammed person.

The ERTE scam

ORone of the most popular scam in recent months it is related to false social security benefits or ERTEs. Scammers pretend to be a public body and they contact via SMS or call indicating that the help to receive will come through Bizum.

As in the previous scam, what they do is send a request for money so if you don’t look at it, you can give up a large amount of money. It is important to emphasize that NO OFFICIAL BODY pays for Bizum. NEVER.

Fortunately, Bizum works more and more in coordination with the State security forces and bodies to end these bad habits that create problems in a transfer service that is more and more popular.