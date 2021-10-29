10/29/2021 at 06:00 CEST

. / Washington

Guard Bradley Beal claimed his status as a franchise player and with 27 points led the balanced attack of the Washington Wizards who beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-111 on Thursday. Center Montrezl Harrell was also decisive in the victory, contributing a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who are 4-1 at the start of the new season.

The Washington team confirmed that the players obtained with the transfer of point guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers have been a success under the direction of new coach Wes Unseld Jr. Despite the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, the attack by The Wizards were supported by five players who finished the game with double-digit numbers, including power forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recovered three balls. Kuzma also entered the Westbrook trade to the Lakers, who, unlike the Wizards, are losing 2-3.

Washington rested Dinwiddie, who had missed most of the previous season with a knee injury. The Wizards played on two consecutive nights. Also, Washington could not count on its starting center Daniel Gafford due to a thigh ailment. Harrell delivered his second impressive encounter in a row, in place of Gafford. He had 25 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday, during a Boston win over the Celtics. Gafford played just seven minutes of that engagement.

The Hawks cut a 20-point deficit to just five in the last quarter, but Harrell made a dunk after a pass from Beal and another spectacular dunk from Beal himself made the score 115-106, which would give the Washington team all the peace of mind for the final stretch of the game.

Power forward John Collins with a double-double of 28 points and 13 rebounds was the leader of the Hawks (3-2), who suffered their second loss so far this new season. Star point guard Trae Young also had a double-double of 15 points and 13 assists, but made just 6 of 17 shots from the field.