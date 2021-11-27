Bitcoin put option contracts (crypto derivatives that offer downside protection) continue to get more and more expensive. Which implies a bearish sentiment in the market. However, the volatility of Bitcoin could increase as major exchanges, including Deribit, must settle their monthly option contracts on Friday.

The quarterly bias of the put options, of the Skew platform. Which measures the cost of put options in relation to call options, has turned positive and reached 3%. According to data provided, by crypto derivatives research firm Skew.

This positive bias shows that put options are generating higher prices or demands than call options or bullish bets. Earlier this month, the quarterly indicator stood at -5%, indicating an uptrend in the market.

A positive bias does not necessarily mean that market operators are taking bets on a downtrend. If not, they could be adding downside protection against large positions in the spot or futures markets Bitcoins.

In any case, this behavior indicates a general fear in the market. Which would be justified, due to the recent 16% drop in the price of Bitcoin, after reaching a historical record of $ 68,990, on November 10.

Liquidation of Bitcoin Options Could Result in a Heavy Hit to Investors

The data provided by the Skew platform. They show a total of 51,900 Bitcoin option contracts worth $ 3 billion dollars that will be settled on Friday. Deribit, the world’s largest crypto options exchange, will settle around $ 2.5 billion in Bitcoin options this Friday.

Most of these option contracts are bundled into call options at prices well above the record price of Bitcoin. The biggest loss that buyers of Bitcoin options could face is the scenario where the price of Bitcoin continues at $ 58,000 at the time of liquidation.

Bitcoin is at $ 58,461.12 at the time of writing. Source: CoinMarketCap

The manipulation of the market, called “Max Pain” or “maximum pain”, acts like a magnet as it heads towards the moment of the liquidation. When option sellers, who are generally large institutions, buy or sell the underlying asset to keep prices at key levels in order to inflict maximum loss on market buyers.

While there is no evidence that sellers use such strategies as “Max Pain” in the Bitcoin market, Bitcoin has moved similarly in the past. Placing itself at a minimum before the expiration of the options. However, after these behaviors, Bitcoin generally begins a process of volatile increase in its price.

Therefore, the prospects for highly volatile behavior in the Bitcoin market in the coming days cannot be ruled out. More so, as transaction volumes are likely to be low due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The positive behavior of the dollar could have under control the volatility of cryptocurrencies

Concerns that the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) is ending its stimulus program and added to the resulting strength of the dollar, appears to have driven cryptocurrencies lower. The dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against the world’s major fiat currencies, has risen 3% since US inflation data was released on November 10.

The Fed began cutting the monthly bond purchase program starting this month. And it is prepared to accelerate the reduction of stimuli. The minutes of the Fed’s meetings during the month of November show that policy makers are willing to raise interest rates if inflation continues to rise.

Therefore, the dollar could continue to strengthen in the coming weeks, keeping Bitcoin’s gains in check.

