Beatriz Pérez-Aranda He is once again the protagonist of a comic event on television. While it is true that the presenter of the 24 Hours Channel hours of TVE She is one of the professionals most valued by viewers on the public channel, her good work and impeccable career are from time to time punctuated by hilarious absent-mindedness. Failures and errors that social networks feed on. This Friday there were many viewers who outlined a laugh when they saw the reaction of the communicator after giving way to one of her companions in the middle of the news, a scene that its protagonist never thought was being recorded and that aired in front of the entire audience of the Chanel.

Everything indicates that the end of the working day on Friday put Pérez-Aranda in a very good mood, who after doing his part of the newscast and giving way to the next presenter did not hesitate to celebrate such a happy moment by throwing kisses in the air and saying goodbye to the rest of the team with striking gestures. The communicator was captured for a few seconds on one of the monitors that appeared behind her partner without her being aware, a screen from which Beatriz’s joy could be perfectly appreciated.

I am parting with Beatriz Pérez Aranda. pic.twitter.com/Oc2dmXnmMI – Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) October 15, 2021

Immediately after this event occurred, social networks ran to witness the ‘caught’ of the news anchor. A video that brings together thousands of visits and that most users have positively rated as another example of its naturalness. Despite the strict position required to be in front of a news program, the truth is that Beatriz Pérez-Aranda He has not been able to prevent his sense of humor and spontaneity from being captured by the cameras. A hard-to-hide personality that, together with the good relationship he seems to have with the rest of the work team, has already played tricks on him.

Much remembered is what may have been one of the most embarrassing moments of his television career as a result of pronouncing the word live “cucumber”, something that could have gone totally unnoticed if it had not been for the expression of modesty that he put in front of the cameras. A reaction that made her an inspiration for memes and other jokes on social networks.

Today we remember that the Starship # SN11 @NASASpaceflight the iron cucumber takes off and for that we remember a mythical video of Beatriz Pérez Aranda «Like a cucumber …» pic.twitter.com/QJaBez1tZb – PedroJSaavedra.eth # CuriosoCompulsivo ™ (@pedrojmacias) March 26, 2021

Open mics are another of the great enemies of Beatriz Pérez-Aranda, since on more than one occasion his voice has crept into videos that have unintentionally acquired an undeniable comic connotation. Some ‘gaffes’ that far from diminishing her value as a presenter have made her one of the most beloved figures of the channel where she works. A point very in their favor, taking into account the assertiveness of the professionals who are in charge of the news.

He has done it again! Beatriz Pérez Aranda’s open mic is tomorrow at 24h. @GuerraDeMedios pic.twitter.com/nd8oEPUhI3 – 94 summers (@ 94 summers) March 21, 2020

There is no doubt that the many hours that the presenters of the news channel spend in front of the cameras cause failures to occur in the live. A profession of real risk if one takes into account the vertiginous social networks to which nothing escapes them, an issue that professionals in the sector know well and in which Beatriz Pérez-Aranda he has plenty of experience.

