Beautiful Chilean models play female versions of Mario Bros and Luigi in this amazing cosplay

Only two weeks in movie theaters were enough for Super Mario Bros The Movie to become the highest grossing film of 2023. The film adaptation of the famous video game by Nintendo is on its way to setting a record due to its great story and marvelous production, which is not only recognized by “specialized critics”.

The public, who are the true judges in this type of judgment, loves it. So much so that she goes massively to theaters and consumes all the content related to the film through digital platforms.

Such is the case of the list of the soundtrack on Spotify and the unique “Peaches” by Bowser performed by Jack Black.

What we are here for today is to highlight one of the demonstrations of affection that the film receives, played by two beautiful Chilean models. We had already seen one on Fayer Wayer, the television presenter Rocio Madariaga. While the other is also a household acquaintance, the cosplayer @rusetgreen.

Together they made their own versions of Nintendo’s most famous brothers, Luigi (Rocío) and Mario (Rus). The statuesque figure of this pair of Chileans gives a sexy touch to the female versions of the protagonists of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

Both characters’ iconic outfits, featuring blue and green for Luigi, and blue-red for Mario, are paired with their signature hats and non-pants bottoms, as both appear in the video game.