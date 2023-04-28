Beautiful cosplayer shows a college version of Asuka that appeared in a few episodes of Evangelion

Among the main characters of Neo Genesis Evangelion we will always highlight Asuka Langley Soryo. This young Eva pilot has a surprisingly energetic and, above all, very complex personality, a situation that makes different representatives of the famous anime’s fan service honor her with different cosplay.

With her distinctive red hair and defiant attitude, Asuka stands out as a strong and confident character in the world of biomechanical robots and menacing angels.

From the first meeting, Asuka leaves a lasting impression. She is a talented and fearless pilot who displays exceptional skills in battle. Her temperament and arrogance may cause friction with other characters, but she cannot deny her worth as a defender of humanity.

However, behind her confident and defiant facade, Asuka hides deep personal insecurities and traumas that are revealed throughout the series. The exploration of her psychological and emotional complexity adds an additional layer to her profile, and her relationship with other characters, especially Shinji Ikari, is the subject of analysis and discussion among fans of the series.

This is one of the characteristics with which many fans feel identified with Asuka and therefore seek to pay tribute to them with any of the versions of outfits that she appears in Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The one that we bring you next is made by the model known on social networks as Sumire (@_jimujin) more than 200 thousand followers on Instagram. The cosplayer from China wears that school outfit that she shows in the first episode of the series.

Asuka Langley Soryu has become an iconic character in the anime world and has left an indelible mark on Neon Genesis Evangelion fans. Her vibrant presence and complex development have contributed to making this series a masterpiece of the genre, and her unique profile continues to fascinate anime fans worldwide.