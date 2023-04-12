Beautiful Polish model captivates social networks with a cosplay of Android Number 18

Android Number 18 is one of the most popular characters for Dragon Ball fan service. Being a beautiful humanoid villain, who joins the Z Fighters team and marries Krillin, made her gain recognition among followers of Akira Toriyama’s work.

He makes his appearance in the third arc of Dragon Ball Z; that of Cell and the Androids of the Red Patrol. She arrives with amazing power and willing to kill Goku to fulfill the mission assigned to her by Dr. Gero.

Along the way, she is overwhelmed by the powers of the Z Fighters and even needs Krillin’s help to avoid being absorbed by Cell. Number 18 has a deep sense of fashion. She always likes to be dressed in a style that matches her short blonde hair and her blue eyes.

It is precisely these characteristics that make thousands of models around the world perform interpretations of the Red Patrol humanoid, who is now the mother of Maron and the wife of Goku’s best friend.

The latest cosplay comes from a Polish model. Is called andrasta and accumulates more than 353 thousand followers on Instagram. For her interpretation of Number 18 she posted: “Imagine you are Krillin climbing a ladder to look me in the eye,” referring to the difference in size.

She wore the first outfit of the android in her appearance in Dragon Ball Z: the one that combined a jean set (vest and skirt) with the inscription of the Red Patrol on the back and a white striped shirt black.