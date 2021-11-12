Carmen Salinas placeholder image was hospitalized in an emergency after suffering a stroke, the 82-year-old Mexican actress, producer and politician, was admitted this Thursday to a hospital in the Mexico Cityor and stay in the intensive care area.

Through a statement, his nephew, Gustavo Briones, reported what happened to various Mexican media: “The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress Carmen Salinas is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her “.

“Because of the respect and affection that my aunt expresses to the press, they will be kept informed about the state of health and evolution,” concludes the statement on the health of the first actress.

Carmen Salinas (Facebook)

For its part, from the Star Medical hospital in the Roma neighborhood; the actress’s granddaughter, Carmen Plascencia, said her grandmother is in a coma and on a ventilator.

“Currently my grandmother is in a coma, the diagnosis is a stroke in the part of the stem,” he said. “He is on assisted respiration. He began to feel bad from one moment to the next. The diagnosis is delicate,” he said.

How did the events occur?

In an interview for the program ‘Hoy’, the actress’s granddaughter explained how the incident occurred. The young woman explained that on Wednesday night after watching television, Carmen Salinas went to bathe and at that moment her pressure rose, to the degree of being unconscious. At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday he entered the hospital directly to intensive care.

“My grandmother had dinner, saw her soap opera and suddenly they called us that she was bathing and they found her passed out, the staff who have been by her side for many years.”

Who is Carmen Salinas?

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She is one of the most beloved actresses of the Mexican public for the wide variety of roles he has played throughout his life.

Carmen Salinas at 2 years old with her grandmother Felipita Viramontes (Facebook)

Born in Torreón, state of Coahuila in 1933, the actress had to work since she was little. The also former deputy, discovered that she could imitate the voices of some artists in the middle.

Carmen Salinas in her First Communion (Facebook)

Because of this, Salinas signed up for a local talent show for fans, it was there that the actress caught the attention of producers, so she had the opportunity to migrate to the Mexico City and performing at the iconic shows that occurred between movie screenings at the time.

Carmen Salinas at 17 (Facebook)

Carmen Salinas placeholder image had its debut in television in the soap opera “The neighborhood” (1964). Some time later he became an icon of the so-called Mexican fiction cinema for having participated in films such as “La vida inutil de Pito Pérez” (1970) or being the character of La Corcholata in “Bellas de noche” (1975).

Carmen Salinas in her debut in the soap opera “La Vecindad” (Facebook)

Salinas also became involved in political life by joining the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), of which she was a multi-member deputy from 2015 to 2018.

Carmen Salinas is a fan of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara

(Facebook)

After her time in politics, Carmen returned to soap operas and her business in the entertainment world, and took part in works such as “My husband has more family” (2019) by Juan Osorio and “My fortune is to love you” (2021) currently airing on Las Estrellas.

Carmen Salinas (Facebook)

She has also worked as a producer with the successful staging AdventuressSince 1997, Carmelita managed to position her work as one of the most watched shows in Mexico.

