Thalía: This is what her luxurious mansion looks like on the inside. Beautiful!

The truth is that the famous singer and Mexican actress Thalía leads a life of luxury and this is demonstrated by the images that were released in the light of her mansion located in Miami, which without a doubt everyone would like to have.

As you can see, Thalía achieved a successful career in the world of show, and it is that her career began at a very young age and she always showed that she had a talent that was impossible to ignore.

However, his moment of fame came with the Las Marías trilogy, which were released from 1992 to 1996.

And as you may remember, this list includes the soap operas “María la del barrio”, “María Mercedes” and “Marimar”.

Since then, the actress’s fame became international and with her talent, charisma and beauty, she managed to win the love and respect of thousands of fans in different parts of the world.

As she acted, the Mexican was also focused on music and this profession is the one she currently maintains, and with which she also obtained great successes.

Without a doubt, she is a very surprising performer and singer who has millions of people more than in love.

Thus, with a very successful career as a singer and actress, Thalía managed to obtain a great fortune.

However, this money was increased when she married Tommy Motola, the great love of her life.

Because of this, the couple owns different properties and one more luxurious than another, but the mansion they own in Miami is one of their favorites.

It should be noted that the couple decided to urge him there to pass the quarantine due to the comforts that the incredible place offers.

Through her social networks, the singer shared several photos of this luxurious and surprising home.

Without a doubt, one of the celebrity’s favorite places to spend their free time is the swimming pool.

In addition to having a gigantic one, the garden also has a beautiful view that generates tranquility and well-being.

The decoration and ideas that can be seen in the mansion located in Miami, arose from a teamwork between the interpreter and Tommy Mottola.

This mansion is linked by huge corridors, which are responsible for connecting the bedrooms and the main bathrooms.

The walls are painted in light colors, which are intended to generate more light and enlarge the environments, which are accompanied by large windows.

On the other hand, Thalía’s dressing room is very extravagant and sophisticated, as this place has armchairs, mirrors and different furniture to store shoes, clothes and also jewelry.

Finally, the actress also shared images of her recording studio on her Instagram account.

When inspired, the Mexican closes in on said studio and composes her successful musical themes.