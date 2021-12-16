For a brief moment, CoinMarketCap, one of the most popular sites to find out the price of cryptocurrencies in circulation, had an error. As the data showed some staggering figures on the prices of cryptocurrencies, along with their market capitalization.

“The CoinMarketCap team is aware of incorrect pricing information, which appears on the site. We are currently investigating and will update this status when we have more information. “

Specifically, the bug occurred around 5:00 pm (New York time) on December 14. Where the pronounced fluctuations in the prices of the main cryptocurrencies could be appreciated.

CoinMarketCap website during the Bug. Source: CoinMarketCap

In fact, some of the errors seen on the cryptocurrency markets information service, CoinMarketCap, were the following:

The price of Bitcoin, reached $ 789 billion, Ethereum, was valued at $ 9 billion, Solana was worth $ 338 million, Cardano reached $ 2 million, Binance was priced at $ 10 million, It was shown to Cocos-BCX at the top of the list, Shiba Inu was briefly ranked the largest cryptoasset by market capitalization.

Crypto community reacts to CoinMarketCap bug

As a consequence, the crypto community has reacted to the news of the technical inconvenience of CoinMarketCap. And some have taken the situation as a joke. While others thought that the value of the currency they had in their wallet was really theirs.

In this regard, the DeFiChain protocol stated: “Due to a bug with the CoinMarketCap API, all DeFiChain vaults have been automatically stopped for now. What guarantees the security of your loans.

For his part, the user @ abeltran83 commented: «Thank you CoinMarketCap. For a second I dreamed of donating my wealth, buying myself a beetle and a house in the country. Thank you Bitcoin for moments like this.

Also, @arza_zzz shared his opinion: «My heart almost fell out thinking I was already a billionaire. Those things don’t happen, back to work guys.

Solved the problem

Unfortunately, dreams of buying an island off the coast of New Zealand were quickly frustrated. Hopefully, most investors checked the real exchange rate before ruining any effort.

“Following the irregularities we observed on our platform this afternoon, despite the problem being fixed, we will restart our servers as a final step according to our internal remediation plan. Apologies for the inconvenience.

As a curious fact, although the error was corrected by the CoinMarketCap team, the epic moment will be remembered as strange for everyone and fun for others. For example, CoinMarketCap expressed: How does it feel to be a billionaire for a couple of hours?

Finally, although it is not yet clear what exactly happened, at the moment the CoinMarketCap team has not clarified what this error was due to.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Bill Nighy: “I have never met someone rich completely happy.”

