

Tequila sales totaled $ 3.35 billion in the first 11 months of 2021.

Beer, tequila and avocado were ranked as the main Mexican agricultural products with the highest exportation to the US market from January to November 2021, reported this Wednesday the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) of Mexico.

In addition, he said that Agri-food exports between Mexico and the United States amounted to 35.275 million dollars in the first 11 months of last year, an increase of 15% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In a statement, Sader specified that, from January to November 2021, the value of beer export It stood at 4.479 billion dollars, which meant an increase of 17% compared to the 3.819 million registered in the same period during 2020, while in terms of volume, the increase was 13%.

For his part tequila sales totaled $ 3.35 billion in the first 11 months of 2021, an increase of 41% compared to the 2,370 million dollars of the same of 2020.

In volume, an increase of 15% was observed, said Sader, based on data from the United States Department of Commerce and the Census Bureau.

Meanwhile, the value of avocado exports to the United States increased by 20% in the first 11 months of last year compared to the same period of 2020, going from 2,066 million dollars to 2,487 million dollars. In volume, the increase was 9%.

In the note, the agency highlighted that the segment of alcoholic beverages and vinegars “registers an accelerated increase of 25%, both in value and in volume”, and has consolidated as the most important in value, above the fruit segments and vegetables.

He also stated that fruit exports to the United States reported an increase of 17% from January to November, driven by increases in the value of exports of blueberry (52%), lemon (32%), strawberry (30%) and avocado (20%), among others.

While frozen fruit exports also continue to rise, including frozen raspberry (94% in value and 36% in volume), frozen strawberry (25% in value and 18% in volume) and other frozen fruits (14% in value). and 9% by volume).

Sader also indicated that from January to November the growth of the volume of vegetable exports accelerated to 8% and among the vegetables that registered the most significant increases are onion (26%), lettuce (20%), pepper ( 15%) and asparagus (14%).

