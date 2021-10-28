Right now, Timothée Chalamet is one of the most important actors in Hollywood. The successful premiere of Duna – 75% showed that they are capable of starring in a high-budget film without a problem and, together with Zendaya, they are now part of a new and very interesting franchise. To add to its great moment, La Crónica Francesa has already premiered in the United States – 70% which also made good profits. Despite his young age, the actor already has several recognitions and nominations that are clearly marking the future of his career; especially if he continues to take roles like the ones he has done so far.

But what now looks like an enviable career might not exist if the actor had found success in another of his interests. It is not uncommon for now in full success some details about his past are found. It is also no wonder that the old jobs of some celebrities before joining the industry surprise audiences, from classic waiters to carpenters. The mixture of both curiosities meant that it was not long before a peculiar hobby of the also protagonist of Call Me For Your Name was revealed – 97%.

Vice published a full investigation on a YouTube channel that belonged to the actor and that was dedicated to the world of Xbox. Almost as if it were a political conspiracy, the publication spoke with a private security expert who helped them uncover the truth. The channel is called ModdedController360 and has 14,700 subscribers, the videos show custom work on Xbox controllers. Since the publications are focused on showing the details and modifications of the work, the face of the person holding them is never seen, but clearly it is the actor.

This is not such new news, as the first suspicions were made known in 2018. Some fans were dedicated to tracking the actor’s movements on his YouTube page and noticed certain likes for these videos. According to the research, the first videos of ModdedController360 were released in 2010, when the Lady Bird actor – 97% were 15 years old.

To prove his point, Vice even compared the voice and hand movements in this video to appearances by Timothée Chalamet. More specifically, fans have compared the voice to his participation in an episode of Law and Order which was released that same year. As extra evidence, if someone is still interested, there is a photo that the actor published on his official Instagram account where he is in his room sitting in front of a desk … according to expert analysis it is the same chair that can be seen in the blissful videos. They also compared a very particular scar that Chalamet has on his left ring finger.

We do not know how long it took to gather this information, but Timothée Chalamet revealed recently, and before the article was published on Vice, that he did indeed have a page on youtube called ModdedController360… So it’s not like he’s embarrassed or trying to hide it.

The story behind Timothée Chalamet’s youtube channel: ModdedController360

Timothée Chalamet has a lot of work for now. He is currently filming a new version of Willy Wonka that will function as a prequel and will be a musical. It will also appear in Don’t Look Up and is developing Bones & All with Luca Guadagnino. Yesterday it was confirmed that Dune will have a sequel that will premiere in October 2023.

