In the middle of the digital age, many sectors have had to adapt to the new communication and dissemination channels. This is especially important if we talk about the entertainment industry. The Valladolid comedian Sergio Encinas is a clear example of adaptation to the environment and to the new times.

He has different social networks to teach and show his skills as a monologist and comedian. Especially in one it has broken all the barriers one could hope for. You are about to reach the 3 million followers on TikTok. An unimaginable figure for the vast majority, but that based on effort and knowing how to identify trends will be reached by this Valladolid native.

Now, all this globalization has led to the power of offense and censorship. “A black dot on a white wall looks a lot“Encinas points out to this newspaper.” Before there was the figure of a censor who said what could be taken and what could not, now there are 47 million censors who are all the people who have social networks, “says the comedian.

Sergio Encinas’ humor is white, he does not usually get into swampy or controversial issues, but he assures that “humor has no limits“” Yes, I am aware that you have to know when to tell jokes, “he explains.

For the stand-up man, making a joke about something bad that happened means “you’re over it.” “Comedy is tragedy longer“says the comedian who remembers this famous phrase spoken by well-known people such as Woody Allen or Lenny Bruce.

‘Boom’ of followers on TikTok

Sergio Encinas started on TikTok like any other social network, since it suited him well for his professional career. “I downloaded it because everyone had it but I didn’t give it much importance either. I would upload some instagram story that I found funny because the format was vertical,” he asserts.

His videos of toys and old objects around the house worked perfectly for him. A theme that liked young and old, and little by little it was rising.

Sergio Encinas in the Plaza Mayor of Valladolid

However, the Valladolid man assures that TikTok is a social network in which you have to reinvent yourself from time to time. First it was the toys and old objects, after giving a small slump by the own platform algorithm, began to make humor with the sweets and today it has been re-sold by making videos about the popular Squid Game series.

It was all shot on the fly with some videos that I knew were going to “function“Because I had done studies.” I was right, I knew it would work but not so much, “he explains.

Social networks are a showcase

Social networks are a huge door to reach to the general public and Encinas has used them to make himself known and as a result of them he has managed to be hired in various places. “I make Facebook videos so that people can see them and many municipalities hire me thanks to this,” he adds.

Then instagram came and started the same path. After that, the pandemic caused a 700% increase in users on TikTok and Sergio did not think about it. “They started contacting me and said ‘hey, I’ve seen a video of you on TikTok’ and I said wait, there’s still a vein here, then I adapted to the platform and format“, he insists.

Comedy club

In 1999 El Club de la Comedia saw the light, a monologue program that encouraged Sergio Encinas to dedicate himself to the world of humor. The comedian still remembers that then Paramount Comedy came out, a pay channel that he watched through Retecal and that thanks to the program and the television channel he became a super fan of the monologues.

This, together with the strong commitment in Valladolid for this type of shows, led the Pucelano to appear in various competitions that were held especially on the Equinox. With 15 years he coincided with other monologists such as JJ Vaquero, Nacho García, Alex Clavero or Quique Matilla.

Since then 15 years have passed and Sergio accumulates more than 1,200 performances throughout the Spanish geography. He has been on television channels such as Cuatro or FDF and belongs to the night tour of El Club de la Comedia itself.

“The best performance is yet to come”

Despite having lived so many experiences, he is clear that his best performance “is yet to come.” “If the best already done, Are all the others going to be worse?“, Explain.

His greatest desire is to touch the ceiling when he retires, not before. “I am going to retire, I want to be an older man with a stick, he came and watched my football,” he says with a laugh. In the same way, he clarifies that they have been telling him for 20 years that monologues “they won’t last“and since then” here it is. “

Little improvisation

The preparation of the monologue consists of exaggerating the everyday things that you live. Take them to the extreme and count them in a way “safely and truthfully“to be funny.

Now, you rarely go to a show and improvise, only when the performance is going well and you feel “very comfortable.” “If I go to a theater, I go with him show very closed and if it is a summer performance, it depends on the type of people you are, one thing or another, “he says.

“It depends on how the audience is, I can change on the fly what I want to tell or shoot with what I have. But improvise little, if I improvise it is because the performance is spectacular“, he insists.

The obsession of young people with social networks

Despite the fact that social networks have become an indispensable work tool for Sergio Encinas, he wants to insist that “young people should not be obsessed with networks“.” If I did not dedicate myself to this, I would not have, “he assures.

“It’s finishing a performance and a lot of kids come to me and say ‘follow me on TikTok’, but what for? What is it going to do for you? keep doing your things and keep studying. I see a lot of obsession of the kids in the sense of what do you have to do to be famous? Many tell me that they want to be famous rare that people admire them. That worries me, I want to be famous but for people to hire me and be able to earn a living, “he concludes.

