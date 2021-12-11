

Marco Antonio Regil is an animal lover.

Photo: JC Olivera / . for LA Times Latinos de Hoy Awards / .

Marco Antonio Regil was in the YouTube program: The interview with Yordi Rosado, with whom he conversed like never before. The name of this radio host, host and television presenter is recognized throughout the Spanish-speaking world, and is also recognized for his almost great and eternal smile. His charisma defines him. His chivalry characterizes him. However, behind that smile hides a great sadness.

“How ironic that when I hear”Marco Antonio Regil“I remember him smiling, and even with all the sadness of what he experienced he does not stop smiling, he is much stronger than he thinks! It is the best interview that I have seen in my whole life, I love all Yordi’s interviews but this is a point and apart, my respects for these two men, “wrote Ingrid Silva, after seeing the conversation that he had with Yordi Rosado. And so many think the same.

“I cried from beginning to end.” “I cried”. This is also said by many, and it is almost impossible not to do it. His story is a constant of “Yes, call me”. “Yes, come tomorrow.” “Yes, of course, look for me.” He had many yes’s early in his career, but none were real. He knocked on the doors that everyone offered to open for him, but practically no one answered. His perception, really, was what led him to enjoy the shelter of the great Raúl Velásco, who literally opened the way for him, but this came to him after much loneliness, doubts and desolation. But all this is told with a big smile, not because at the time it did not hurt, but because after living it, all that remains is to laugh.

Over the years Marco Antonio Regil realized that his life has been lived around his mother. He himself explains that every project, every achievement, every success. Everything. He sought it with the sole goal of obtaining a congratulations from your mother. Everything to make her feel happy and proud. To give him, yes, everything he deserved.

Marco Antonio Regil realized after his mother’s death that he was him by and for her. So when he lost her, he basically lost himself. He admits that the pain of losing her drove him to practically go insane. And that physically he lost it due to the deterioration of his body, which was due to Alzheimer’s, but this disease took his mother much earlier, because in effect she came to forget him. Before dying, yes, she managed to recognize him. For 15 minutes he was his mother’s son again in her eyes. She recognized him for 15 minutes.

In an interview with Yordi Rosado, he admits that the pain of having lost her has not yet been overcome. He says he dreams of her. The dream in the end is always the same. He is happy to be with her, in a situation as “x” as watching Netflix, but when he realizes, during sleep, that she really is dead, when he finally recognizes that fact and wants to talk to her, she leaves . He smiles at her, but dissolves. He smiles at her but leaves. He always smiles at her. It always goes away. He cries because he asks her to stay, he asks her not to go. He cries because he doesn’t want to live without her.

He admits that little by little he is resuming his life, he is finding himself. He admits that he even wants to get married and be a dad. He admits that he wants to be happy. But he also recognizes that since his mother died a vital part that injected him with encouragement and a life purpose, that still has not returned.

Yordi Rosado also cried with Marco Antonio Regil.

