11/04/2021 at 10:42 CET

When a bullying situation occurs, we usually focus on who exercises the bullying and in the harassed. Without a doubt, they are the main protagonists of the scene. But what happens to the supporting actors, to all those boys and girls who watch the bullying happen?

Without realizing it, we transmit to our sons and daughters certain mantras that they later assimilate and apply in their lives to the letter. “Nobody likes snitches& rdquor ;, “stay out of trouble & rdquor ;,” stay out of other people’s business & rdquor; & mldr; This, added to the fear of being the “next & rdquor; In being harassed or being displaced from the group, it can lead to silence or the complicity of the observers.

4 types of witnesses in bullying situations

As the psychologist David Cuadrado tells us, there are four types of observers when a bullying situation occurs.

The assistants

Students who “Help & rdquor; the stalker even though they weren’t the ones who started. The main danger is that they themselves become bullies in the short term or that they reinforce the former in such a way as to increase the degree and violence of the bullying.

The reinforcers

They rattle, comment positively, show on social networks, give positive feedback and reinforcement to the acts of the harasser. They often facilitate positive image of the stalker or negative image of the victim. They are the ones who help the most to distribute the images and phrases by promoting cyberbullying through social networks. They run the risk of becoming assistants.

Passive outsiders

They do not meddle. They flee the situation. They pick up that phrase that we have commented before from some parents: “Don’t get into trouble & rdquor;. In most cases they rationalize what happened by theorizing about what the victim has done to deserve such treatment.

Defenders

They side with the victim. They support and comfort them. Often after what happened. Only a few times before or during the bullying. They are the ones who dare to communicate it to teachers and parents.

The role of mothers and fathers with bullying

The position that we adopt and that we transmit to our sons and daughters regarding these situations will be decisive when it comes to configuring the behaviors that they will end up carrying out later. In this presentation by Carmen Ruiz Repullo on gender violence in adolescents, the sociologist urged us to “de-eroticize the pimp and eroticize the geek & rdquor ;. Stop idealizing the figure of the chulito, the bad guy who goes to school like Mario Casas in “Three meters above the sky & rdquor ;. And here I am going to add another one: we have to eroticize and praise the snitch. The snitch who becomes a hero, the one who sees a situation of harassment and tells his parents or teachers, the one who comes for help, the brave one who does not consent to his silence.

Those are the values ​​that we must transmit to our sons and daughters, who in the face of injustice do not be silent.

Bullying is not something that affects only those who suffer it and those who exercise it, the whole society has to unite, each one from his position, to fight against this scourge that continues to affect our young people. According to UNESCO data from 2018, 32% of students have been bullied by a classmate in the last month.

In short, educate our children in empathy, emotional intelligence, train their assertiveness and self-confidence, reinforce their esteem& mldr; they will be INDISPENSABLE factors so that they become people capable of living in society, that they do not allow themselves to be trampled on and that they raise their heads in the face of injustices.

All fathers and mothers want our children to be snitches. Because that will mean that they have learned the best values ​​that we have been able to teach them, and it will make us feel tremendously proud to have raised and educated people who do not turn their back on bullying.