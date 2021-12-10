12/10/2021 at 12:34 CET

The Spanish tennis player Feliciano lopez affirmed, after winning the City of the Racket Award in the category Sports career, that once he retires as a professional tennis player he would like to continue linked to this sport and that “Being captain of Spain in the Davis Cup is something that would make me very excited“.

“I want to stay linked to tennis; play some senior tournaments. I would like to have a good tennis academy in Madrid, which is not easy and is a medium and long-term project, and of course, continue to help Spanish tennis, be able to be captain of Davis cup, which is something that would make me look forward to & mldr; I don’t close the door to anything, “he said.

The Toledo of 40 years, who will turn 25 in his career 2022, will receive this award next Monday that values ​​his career as a professional. LopezIn the same way, he recognizes that tennis has changed since he began his journey and that the style of tennis players is becoming more homogeneous: “The physical form of the players, the tracks and the materials has changed a lot. It is a tennis of power and very fast. A little more contrasts of style are missing. Almost everyone plays similarly. I do not know if it has lost wealth, but it has been lost that there is a contrast of styles. “

🎾 Feliciano López: “Being captain of Davis would make me illusion”. 👏 The Toledo has returned to set a great performance with the national team in the recent #DavisCupFinals https://t.co/CZbaI0nye8 📸 Rodrigo Jiménez pic.twitter.com/BHtwO4fiqB – . Sports (@EFEdeportes) December 10, 2021

Regarding his way of playing, the tennis player commented that he has had to adapt as he could: “I have tried to enhance it (my game) as best I could and I have had to evolve in aspects of the game to be competitive on all courts. To evolve is the secret of any professional “.

“I think I have been a different player who has succeeded on courts where other Spanish players thought they could not succeed until the phenomenon of Rafael Nadal). I have been fortunate to have been competitive for many years over a very long career. Even now: Winning the number five in the world in my city, in Davis Cup, are things that are not expected and make you very happy“, he stressed.

He too director of the Mutua Madrid Open tournament He has played 79 consecutive ‘Grand Slam’ -20 years without failing any-, something of which he is “proud”: “What I am most proud of is playing so many years and being competitive.”

The importance of physical care

Lopez revealed how he takes care of himself to stay in shape and continue at the highest level after 25 years of career in the elite and in his 40s: “From the age of 30 I thought I had to do something different if I wanted to continue playing well: private ‘physio’ , food, rest, I go to bed very early and, of course, good genetics. These are small things, but important and also not having had injuries. All of this has allowed me to fulfill that dream of still playing at a good level “.

The Toledo qualified for the Australian Open, what your 80th participation in one of the great tournaments. Regarding a possible withdrawal, the athlete was blunt: “Go to Australia it is, for me, a gift. As long as I feel competitive, I will continue. I’m really enjoying this stage, “he said.