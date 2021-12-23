12/23/2021 at 21:56 CET

.

On the tenth anniversary of his signing as coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Simeone expressed his gratitude to the fans for the “support from the first moment”, also to the footballers, because “they always knew how to convey everything” he feels “for this game”, while admitting the “current” moment of difficulty in as for results, “he stated that he only knows” one path, that of work and effort, “and advanced that” being together “they will continue to” fight “for the” objectives “set.

“Dear Atlético de Madrid fans: It has been 10 years since my arrival as coach and I did not want to spend the day without ceasing to thank you for your support from the first moment. It is inevitable that countless memories of moments spent together, enormous joys and sadness that we have been overcoming, “explained the Argentine coach in the publication on his social networks.

He also expressed his gratitude to Miguel Angel Gil Marin, CEO of the club, already Enrique Cerezo, president, for giving him “the opportunity to return as a coach to the one who always” felt his “home”. “But above all to the footballers who always knew how to convey everything I feel for this game on the field, thus managing to excite us and make us feel proud of our team,” he added.

“To all those who accompanied me within my coaching staff, working and seeking to improve ourselves day by day. And to the employees of the club for always being aligned on the same path, that of MATCH BY MATCH,” added the Argentine coach.

And he referred to the present, to the four consecutive defeats he has suffered in the last days of LaLiga Santander: “Today we are going through a difficult moment in terms of results and, from what I feel, I want to convey to you that being together, from fans , footballers, managers and coaching staff, we will continue fighting for our goals!! I only know one way, that of work and effort! “