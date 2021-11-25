Composed of three trays, with a touch panel and an information screen, another of the gadget details of this dishwasher is that it integrates a self-dosing system for liquid detergent. You load it and forget it for more than a month.

For convenience and convenience, self-dosing technology is here to stay. It consists in that the washing machines or dishwashers that have it have a specific large capacity tank for the detergent, so that you fill it and it is the appliance itself that dispenses the appropriate dose in each wash depending on the selected program. Here we analyze a Beko dishwasher with a self-dosing system and we already tell you that we have loved this technology.

Construction and finishing

As in the world of global household appliances, brands make versions with more or less features based on one model. The product tested is the Beko AutoDose DFN38530XAD, independent (not integrated), 60 cm wide, finished in stainless steel, energy classification A +++ and with a capacity of 15 services from 8 washing programs. As a curiosity, there are versions with a multi-informative screen (we will explain it later) and even compatible with the HomeWhiz and Alexa applications, from which both the equipment is controlled and it is possible to order detergent directly from Amazon or Finish when it is about to run out. .

Once the door is open, we find, in the upper profile of the same, a touch panel with all the ‘buttons’ to configure the operation; on its inner side, the block with the self-dosing systems. Inside, three trays: for cutlery; for glasses and accessories; and for dishes and utensils in general. The middle tray supports height adjustment. The last two have systems to lower the ‘sticks’ or separating tines and lateral supports in order to take advantage of the space, and both have different accessories to make them more practical.

This Beko dishwasher accepts liquid, powder and tablet detergent. As a curiosity, the pill must be placed in a mini tray located under the upper basket. It is necessary to indicate to the dishwasher, through its functions menu, if we are using a tablet or liquid gel.

It includes as standard a strip sensitive to water hardness because it is essential to configure all electrical appliances that use water according to its characteristics to avoid potential breakdowns in the future.

The Beko DFN38530XAD certifies a water consumption of 9.5 liters and generates an average noise of 43 dB.

Self-dosing

This dishwasher has two self-dosing systems: rinse aid and liquid detergent (also called gel). The rinse aid self-dose is not a new system, it is present in practically all the dishwashers of the last 10 years. The liquid detergent auto-dose technology is new (barely a year) and, as we have described, it consists of a dedicated tank for this item that you fill and the dishwasher takes care of allocating the appropriate dose according to the selected program and with the amount of kitchenware and dirt that it interprets. In short, as with the auto rinse aid system, you don’t have to add detergent every time you wash the dishes.

The respective detergent and rinse aid tanks are, of course, separate, but together under a compartment with a common lid. Both have a transparent window that visually informs each of the liquid levels and both, in turn, are removable and transparent to facilitate refilling. However, the dishwasher itself will display an alert icon on the touch panel display when refilling is required.

The self-dosing system supports customization. For example, if after a couple of washes you are not satisfied with the results, either because the objects are not clean or because it leaves traces of soap, you can define the dose level to dispense 5 or 10 cc of extra liquid, or less. The same with the doses of rinse aid.

Washing programs

Up to eight programs are proposed to choose the one that best suits tastes and needs: automatic or standard at 40o-65o C, Aquaflex (for mixed dishes for daily use), Intensive at 70o, Eco at 50o (medium degree of dirt), GlassCare at 40o (careful cleaning of delicate glassware), Quick & Shine at 60o (dirty dishes but in fast mode), Mini at 35o (dishes with a low degree of dirt) and Prewash. The duration ranges from 30 minutes to 245 minutes of the Echo.

In addition, it has special functions such as Fast + (if the dishes are not too dirty, this program reduces the washing cycle by a third, thus consuming less water and electricity), SteamGloss (optimizes drying) and the interesting AquaIntense: en a way in which the dishwasher creates a special high pressure wash zone for those dishes, pans, etc. that have a degree of dirt that we find difficult to remove. It also supports half load.

An important detail is that this dishwasher has a dirt sensor. Its function is self-explanatory: it evaluates the dirt present and acts accordingly.

Gadget opines

As is the main rule in Gadget, we analyze this Beko dishwasher, like the rest of the products that pass through the Gadget Lab, based on its price. Although the recommended retail price offered by the brand is 450 euros, you can find it cheaper (even much more). In light of what has been discussed above and what we add below, the quality / performance / performance ratio based on that price could not be more interesting. With all due respect, it’s a bargain.

Indeed, its high-quality steel finish with a discreet tone is perfectly protected against fingerprints and stains, a detail that is appreciated in everyday life. The rest of the materials of the baskets and plastics also shine for their quality and transmit resistance.

Other details of obvious interest are its capacity for fifteen services, the dedicated cutlery tray and a generally very high capacity volume in accordance with the dimensions of the appliance itself. As relevant is its A +++ energy rating, a fact that must always be taken into account but now more than ever both for the consumption of water and, fundamentally, electricity. We think its sound discretion is splendid, another important aspect in order to allow it to work after hours without disturbing it. In this sense, the possibility of delaying its start-up up to 24 hours is another point in its favor. We also liked the accessories available, such as the SoftTouch for washing glasses or fragile glasses, the handles for the lower basket for glasses, the multi-service rack or the rack / holder for bottles.

As for the AutoDose system, we can only say that it is a factor of comfort and efficiency: you load it and ‘forget it’. On the other hand, we have not noticed any difference in the degree of cleaning between using the equipment with tablets or with liquid detergent, in this second case, by self-dosing. A degree of cleanliness always of a very high level, close to perfection. In our tests, after completely filling its 200ml tank, we didn’t have to refill it until the fifth week, with an average of 3.5 washes per week. Yes, it is a comfortable technology for the user and that also uses detergent efficiently, come on, that avoids wasting it.

Now, for the degree of satisfaction with this Beko AutoDose to be what we expect, it is necessary to fulfill three premises: first, place the different elements of the tableware with common sense; second, use a quality gel or pill (with all due respect, refrain from white marks); and third, to carry out the opportune cleaning of the filters when it is necessary. These are three premises that can be generalized to all dishwashers, be they cheap or hyper expensive. And, with that said, don’t expect a dishwasher, even with NASA’s own technologies, to be able to remove the encrusted remains of a roast after two days dry.

The main drawbacks that we appreciate in this Beko appliance are that the configuration menu is not too intuitive and the instructions need to be used too many times, and that its front information screen is too wasted, given that it only shows or the time remaining for starts after setting the delay start, or the time until the end of the wash cycle; yes, there are other models that show more configuration and / or operation data on that panel.

In short, the Beko AutoDose DFN38530XAD is a high-end designer dishwasher for a really affordable price. It is very efficient in every way without penalizing very good washing results, with many program options to suit every need. From this variety of programs to its self-dosing system, it is an appliance designed to save in every way and provide you with comfort.

www.beko.com

450 euros