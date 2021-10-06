The multinational company aims to ensure that, by 2030, 100% of the electricity used in its production plants around the world comes from renewable sources.

Beko presents a new range of household appliances made with recycled and biocomposite materials, pioneers in the sector, with which the company is committed to promoting more sustainable consumption and reducing the environmental impact of consumers.

It is precisely in this pairing between technology and sustainability that the new range of household appliances presented by Beko is framed. Plastic bottles, waste from fishing nets or industrial thread are used for its manufacture, as well as biocomposites such as egg shells or sugar cane. With the launch of this new range, the company aims to contribute to creating a more environmentally sustainable society.

It is time to act and take sides

In recent years, Beko and the Arçelik group have focused especially on the development of products and solutions that, while being accessible to consumers, contribute to generating a lower environmental impact, reducing the consumption of water, energy, detergent and waste. In this context, during today’s meeting the company presented its latest achievements in this regard, in addition to announcing its objectives for 2030.

Among the main goals set for 2030, the multinational company aims to ensure that 100% of the electricity used in its production plants around the world comes from renewable sources, while at the same time increasing the recycling of waste in its facilities by up to 99%. global operations. Similarly, Beko is committed to reducing water and energy consumption per product by 45%, increasing the recycled plastic content to 40%.

For all this, more than 1,700 brand researchers, in a total of 28 R&D and design centers, will work to improve the group’s social, ethical and environmental value chain. Finally, the company has announced an additional investment of 50 million dollars for the development of new ecological solutions.

Products designed with recycled materials to protect the environment

On the one hand, the RecycledTub washer and dryer have been manufactured with plastic waste that has been transformed into an alternative raw material (approximately up to 60 0.5L PET bottles). This process is pioneering at an international level and allows a significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

Regarding the recycling that has been generated since the project began in 2017, the company has managed to recycle 58 million plastic bottles with a reduction in CO2 emissions of almost 2,200 tons.

The RecycledNet oven, for its part, has been manufactured from waste extracted from fishing nets and industrial thread. Specifically, 5% comes from recycled fishing net waste and 65% from industrial thread waste used in plastic parts of the door and screen cover. Furthermore, 50% of the oven’s inner lining is made from industrial thread waste.

On the other hand, the RecycledDry dryer has been designed with 15% recycled plastic on average, including the water tank housing and the back cover. Thanks to this project, 2,420 tons of plastic have been recycled in the last two years.

Products made with biocomposites to generate a reduction in the carbon footprint

In parallel, the BioCycle refrigerator is one of the products made with biocomposites to protect the planet. The components, in this sense, are durable compounds of biological origin. In addition, the egg trays have been designed with waste eggshells and bioplastics, and the fan cover is 100% bioplastic from sustainable sources such as cornstarch or sugar cane. Lastly, the door seal has been produced with 25% bio-based materials such as soybean oil.

AutoDose, reducing chemicals with an automatic dosing system

Finally, the AutoDose dishwasher incorporates an automatic detergent dosing system that is a guarantee of maximum comfort and efficiency. This pioneering technology doses the optimal amount of gel and polish depending on the volume of load and the level of dirt. This appliance uses up to 28% less detergent for each wash.

It also simplifies the day-to-day life of users by reducing the time spent washing and eliminates the worry of refilling the drawer for a whole month. The dishwasher has a built-in indicator that alerts you when it needs to be refilled.

www.beko.com