The prince of Bel Air is one of the most beloved series of the 1990s, a sitcom that launched Will Smith to global fame and would lay the foundation for a brilliant career. In 2019 we saw the release of a trailer about a dramatic cut adaptation that carried the title of Bel-Air, all done by fans and without too many aspirations; Soon after, a very real project with the same approach was confirmed for Peacock’s platform and this afternoon the first teaser is revealed.

Although the reboot of The prince of Bel Air It was announced long ago, only until today do we get the first look at something that appears to be promising. The trailer doesn’t show much, just the star character swimming through a pool, surrounded by iconic elements seen in the original comedy. Bel-Air will come to Peacock in the form of a series with chapters of one hour and has Will Smith as one of its executive producers. You can check out the first teaser trailer below:

My kingdom, the trailer for the fan film released in 2019, was written and directed by Morgan cooper, a freelance artist who grew up watching the show and came up with the idea for a new story about Will in Bel-Air but from a dramatic perspective. Taking of Cooper part of the vulnerability of young Afro-descendants in the United States who live in contexts of violence, leading its protagonist to reform with his uncle Phil after an arrest for possession of weapons.

Although My kingdom It was thought of as a single trailer made by fans, it was very well received by Internet users and even caught the attention of Will Smith, who on his YouTube channel shared the video of an interview with Morgan and the development of his idea. It was only a matter of time before a major company took the premise and decided to launch it with a new serial project. For the last couple of years it has been developing Bel-Air and very soon we will have the first season coming to Peacock. You can read the official synopsis here:

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized dramatic analogue of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and leans toward the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets. from West Philadelphia to the exclusive mansions of Bel-Air. With a reinvented vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the conflicts, emotions and inherent prejudices that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering arrogance and nods to the original show. .

What is interesting and perhaps problematic about the new teaser trailer is that it is not being well received by the public. The video on YouTube has 90,000 views but has more dislikes than likes, a situation that could sound like dangerous red flags in the future of production. We will find out very soon if it has what it takes to receive the public’s blessing and stay on the air for several years. At the moment there is no official release date but it is known that it will reach Peacock sometime later in 2022.

For its part, Will Smith He has a bright future with Rey Richard: a winning family – 90%, a film that will hit Mexican theaters on December 2. Early criticism contends that the 53-year-old actor could become an awards season favorite for his portrayal as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, famous tennis players who achieved great feats in their discipline.

