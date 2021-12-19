UFC Vegas 45: Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson.

Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26), at UFC Vegas 45 on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

“The only thing I’m feeling is Kamura Usman. Give me that title shot… The only other name that makes sense is Leon Edwards, ”said Muhammad, who cut an excellent post-fight promo.

Neither fighter wasted any time getting started. Both fighters were aggressive and attacked. Thompson popped in and out, landing punches and getting out of range. Muhammad was aggressive with his own punches and went for the first takedown of the fight. As the round went on, Muhammad found more success, he was successfully able to take down Thompson and landed several shots while controlling the position. By the end of the round, Muhammad had landed four takedowns.

In the second round, Muhammad continued to control the fight. Thompson was unable to defend the takedown, allowing Muhammad to control positioning and easily winning the second round. Between rounds, Thompson’s corner told him that he would need a finish to win the fight. Muhammad was able to control the position and gave Thompson no chance to score an improbable finish.

Muhammad came right across the Octagon and took down Thompson again. With his back against the cage, Muhammad landed repeated shots to the forward. Thompson had his back against the cage and was very slow getting back to his feet. Out of nowhere, Thompson reversed position and grabbed a hold of Muhammad’s neck. Muhammad was able to escape and scored another takedown.

Thompson entered Saturday’s fight at the UFC’s fifth-ranked welterweight as he attempted to make one last run at the championship. Prior to the fight, Thompson signed an extension with the UFC, that will likely take him to the end of his career. In his last fight, Thompson lost to Gilbert Burns, snapping a two-fight losing streak. The loss for Thompson could end any hopes he has of becoming welterweight champion.

Muhammad entered the Octagon on a six-fight unbeaten streak, with five victories and one no-contest against Leon Edwards. The winning streak helped Muhammad climb to 10th in the UFC rankings. In his last fight, Muhammad defeated Demian Maia at UFC 263. The victory over Thompson was the biggest of his career and will put him in title contention in 2022.

UFC Vegas 45 took place on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Follow along with FanSided MMA, who is on-site, for all your news and highlights.