The creation of a universal benefit for upbringing and permits are the main proposals of the text prepared by Social Rights on the future family diversity law

Social rights Ione Belarra sends the rest of the Government the law that raises maternity and paternity leave to six months for approve it in january

The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, wants to extend to relatives and partners who commit with parenting, birth permits for mothers who raise their children alone, through a family law that would extend the duration of such permits to six months.

Those and the creation of a universal nurturing benefit are the main Proposals of the text prepared by Social Rights on the future family diversity law, which is already in the negotiation phase -previous step before its transfer to the Council of Ministers-, with the ministries of Finance, Justice, Equality and Inclusion that received it last Friday.

Sources from the department headed by Ione Belarra admit that they are encountering difficulties in the Ministry of Finance, which for the moment has not opened the way of interlocution.

It is expected that the negotiation within the Government can be finalized in the first months of the year with the objective that the law has completed its processing before the end of 2022 and estimates that the first year of implementation will have a cost of 1,525 million euros , charged to the general state budget for 2023.

The pillars of the Family Law are: extending paternity and maternity leave to 6 months, which is now 16 weeks, introducing a parenting benefit of 100 euros per month per child -125 euros in the case of single-parent households- and equalizing as large families, those of a parent with children and those who have a child with a disability.

In addition, in the case of the families of a parent, the law would contemplate that that father or mother can take both paternity and maternity leave, but also that this second leave can be enjoyed by a cohabiting person who is responsible for the upbringing. or second degree relative of consanguinity or affinity.

Among the criteria that may be required of that partner in order to enjoy paternity leave the registration will be at the mother’s home.

Regarding the extension of birth and adoption permits from the current 16 weeks to 24 weeks, the proposal contemplates increasing it by two additional weeks each year, starting in 2023 and completing that six-month objective in 2026.

In the case of common-law couples, the rule includes the possibility that both parents can make the income declaration jointly with the aim of moving towards the legal equality of married and unmarried couples.

With the new regulation, the rearing benefit would be universal and would begin with the 0 to 3 year period with the intention of extending it to 18 years of age.

Extend the application

In this way, a reform is proposed to extend the application of what is currently a maternity deduction in personal income tax and turn it into a universal parenting income, explain the sources.

Until now, working women enjoyed this deduction for maternity and since January families that receive the Minimum Living Income and those with low incomes will also receive a supplement of 100 euros per child.

Social Rights calculates the following budgetary impact of the law in the first year of implementation: 400 million euros to develop the childbearing benefit, 360 million for the extension of birth permits, 290 million to enjoy double leave in single-parent families and 475 million to be able to make the joint income tax return for common-law couples.

The new regulation dedicates a section to foster families to give them more support in the process of raising minors and proposes to promote awareness campaigns to publicize this option of foster care that is unknown to many people.

The regulations are expected to legally recognize all forms of family in Spain, equalize their rights and improve social protection.

