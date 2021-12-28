12/28/2021 at 21:57 CET

While there is no competitive activity and a very important part of the squad is concentrated with their national teams, the sports management continues to shape the team for the next campaign with the aim of improving the current one both in number and quality.

Till the date, Carlos Ortega has had to deal with too many difficulties, especially the collateral damage after the demanding Tokyo Olympics and a shorter staff with the aggravation of the injury that kept Luka Cindric KO for more than two months.

In this sense, everything indicates that both will be confirmed Signings left ‘tied’ by the previous sports director with David Barrufet at the helm and in tune with the ex-technician Xavi Pascual, for which Emil Nielsen and Hampus Wanne will sign medium-long-term contracts.

The Danish Nielsen will form a stellar duo with Gonzalo

| .

In fact, after Kevin Möller’s departure to Flensburg, the club opted to incorporate Argentine Leo Maciel for a single season over other options such as Tobias Bergerud or Khalifa Ghedbane. having almost closed the arrival at zero cost of the Danish Emil Nielsen (24 years old and 1.95 meters), one of the best goalkeepers in the world who ends his contract with Nantes in June and will be Barça until 2025 or 2026.

In parallel, the club chose not to renew the contract of the Danish Casper Mortensen due to his problems with injuries, who by the way is leaving in Hamburg and is the sixth highest in the Bundesliga with 99 goals. Finally, Ángel Fernández was signed for a single campaign knowing that on July 1 the Swedish Hampus Wanne would be blaugrana (He ends a contract in the German Flensburg and will sign for three seasons).

Swede Hampus Wanne is a sensational winger

| .

In parallel and as the coordinator of Barça handball Joan Marin advanced to SPORT last week, the next two names could be Jonathan Carlsbogard and Viachaslau Bokhan.

Well, as reported by CVBJ.biz and has been able to confirm SPORT, Swedish left-back Carlsbogard will sign for three seasons until 2025 in a position in which, with N’Guessan renewed until 2025, the Egyptian Ali Zein and the Brazilian Haniel Langaro would play a place. The contract ends in 2023, but the exit clause is not excessively onerous and Barça has decided to bet heavily on this 26-year-old, 1.95-meter player.

Carlsbogard tries to stop Barcelona’s Ali Zein

| .

The last leg of this table could be Viachaslau Bokhan. The Belarusian center-back has just renewed for the Ukrainian Motor, but at the Blaugrana club they are quite clear that he could be a perfect complement for Ludovic Fàbregas and for Luís Frade once he recovers from his serious knee injury.

Bokhan (25 years old and 2.06 meters) is a very strong pivot and with great wingspan that recalls in some movements the mythical Andrei Xepkin.

If anything, that would be next summer and now the priority is to ensure the continuity until the end of the season of the Tunisian Youssef Ben Ali, who initially only signed for a month after Frade’s injury while waiting to look for other options starting in January. Despite this, it is now clear that the best alternative is for the former Al Arabi to continue.