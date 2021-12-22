12/22/2021 at 7:55 PM CET

Belgium will not allow sports competitions to take place with public neither indoors nor outdoors As of next Sunday, due to the concern generated by the omicron variant, the authorities announced this Wednesday.

“Our country has known for three weeks a fairly stable set of measures (…) to fight against the delta variant and these measures have had an effect” but it is clear that “you have to worry about the omicron variant”Prime Minister Alexander de Croo declared this Wednesday at a press conference.

Despite the fact that infections have fallen for three weeks, and the accumulated incidence has gone from more than 2,100 points at the end of November to 1,293 points today, the Government and the regions have agreed to prohibit indoor public events, such as cinemas, theaters and concert halls, and certain outdoor activities.

Among them, the celebration of sports competitions with the public, so that the stadiums will not be able to receive fans in the stands, as had already happened in other waves of infections in Belgium during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new restrictions, in addition to those already in force, such as teleworking or the night-time closing of bars and restaurants, They apply from this Sunday, so that six matches of the first division of soccer will not be able to be celebrated with public unless the meetings are advanced to Saturday.

The managing director of Pro League, organizer of professional football leagues in Belgium, Pierre François told the RTBF network that “This closure is going to hurt,” he added that it raises “great concern” to know if the clubs will be able to sell tickets again in January. and asked the ministries of Finance and Social Affairs to review the situation in the sector.