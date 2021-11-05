11/05/2021 at 13:58 CET

.

The Belgian national team coach, the Spanish Robert Martínez, announced on Friday the squad for the last two qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup, among which are Real Madrid players Eden Hazard and Thibaut Curtois and Atlético from Madrid Yannick Carrasco.

Despite Hazard’s little role in Madrid this season, where he has only played 9 league games and hasn’t scored a single goal, the coach was “very optimistic” with the player and trusts that “it returns to put itself in tune for the remainder of the season.”

“He is physically well and we hope to see him back soon. Hazard is one of the players who to get in tune they need not only training, but also playing on a football field. I think this is a time when national team football can help improve their performance at the club level, “said Martinez.

The coach also highlighted the mental factor and assured that the Belgian team will “support” him after “the two difficult years” that, in his opinion, the white footballer has gone through, during which he has caused several injuries.

On the other hand, Martínez also lamented the notable absence of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, injured with a sprained ankle, and assured that “there is no other footballer capable of replacing him.”

In total, Martínez has summoned 29 players to face Estonia next Saturday in Brussels and two weeks away against Wales, in what will be the last games that remain to be played in the qualifying group for the World Cup in Qatar. .

In fact, Belgium would already obtain the ticket mathematically if they won the first match against the Estonian team, since they are the outstanding leader of their group, and would thus be able to access a World Cup for the third time in a row.

– Announcement of Belgium:

Goalkeepers (4): Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg / ALE), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid / ESP), Simon Mignolet (FC Bruges / BEL), Matz Sels (Racing Club de Strasbourg / FRA).

Defenders (7): Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail / CAT), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin / ALE), Jason Denayer (Lyon / FRA), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton / ING), Wout Faes (Stade Reims / FRA), Arthur Theate (Bologna / ITA), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica / POR).

Midfielders (11): Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid / ESP), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City / ING), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund / ALE), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund / ALE), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan / ITA) , Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City / ING), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal / ING), Dennis Praet (Leicester City / ING), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City / ING), Hans Vanaken (FC Bruges / BEL), Axel Witsel ( Borussia Dortmund / ALE).

Forwards (7): Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace / ING), Charles De Ketelaere (FC Brujas / BEL), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid / ESP), Dries Mertens (Naples / ITA), Leandro Trossard (Brighton / ING), Divock Origi (Liverpool / ING), Dante Vanzeir (Union Saint Gilloise / BEL).