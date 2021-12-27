Belinda for cover, is a cowgirl in pink and blue | Instagram

Belinda is one of the brightest stars of the show of the moment, it was on a new cover where the “Princess of Latin Pop“He left even Christian Nodal captivated:” Beautiful cowgirl. “

The singer Spanish, Belinda, reappeared on a new cover for a magazine and from the outset her new style would cause a great surprise for all her followers.

BelindaShe has always distinguished herself by wearing a very particular style and it was the interpreter of “La Niña de la Escuela” herself who appeared with a pink hat and a blue look, which inspired the country style.

That was how the “naturalized mexican“appeared on the front page of the publication of” Her World “, with a great outfit of feathers in purple and mounted on a figure, starred in the new collaboration that it shared with its 14.5 million subscribers.

Belinda for the cover, is a cowgirl in pink and blue. Photo: Instagram Capture

The composer and pianist, Belinda Peregrín, accompanied the snapshot with some credits about the entire team that collaborated in this recent edition, as well as at the bottom of the acknowledgments, you can see the name of the press team that collaborates with her RP: @prensadanna, it is read at the end of the credits.

It should be said that this is not the first time that the “TV actress“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, heads the cover of some publications since as the” Belifans “themselves have witnessed, the interpreter of children’s soap operas has appeared in editions such as Glamor, Marie Claire, CARAS and Vogue, the latter, among the most recent .

The “fiancee of Christian Nodal”, who recently launched a participation with a well-known fashion brand: Shein, together with whom he collaborated for a new clothing line called “Ganando como siempre”, which presided over a great presentation at the which showed about 64 pieces.

If something distinguishes the remembered actress from “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001), “Complices to the rescue” (2002) it is her faithful relationship with fashion, and this new undertaking was a clear example of it.

The “former judge of La Voz” wore a total black look with a blazer accompanied by a leather leggings while she appeared on the catwalk in which she also gave a presentation with one of her iconic songs.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll is a true “businesswoman”, who launched her own line of beauty products and has inspired a line of clothing, accessories and even footwear, she received the support at all times from her fiance, Christian Nodal, who appeared in a more space Away from the catwalk so as not to take away his attention from his beautiful fiancée.