Belinda and Christian Nodal, captured from a taco stand | Reform

Belinda and Christian Nodal surprise everyone when they are caught from a position of tacos, Yes! as they read it, “The Nodeli“They do not resist arriving at a taqueria from where they were captured after one of their presentations.

Apparently the “singer“Belinda and her partner, the” Mexican regional “, decided to enjoy an order of tacos at the end of the presentation that Christian nodal offered in the port of Mazatlan.

The couple made up of Belinda and Nodal, was captured by the camera of a well-known local journalist who immediately released the images in which the now acclaimed couple is seen enjoying a very Mexican dinner, as seen in a series of images.

After a good concert, a good taco … after their presentation in Mazatlán @elnodal accompanied by @belindapop and their parents Jaime González and #cristy_nodal went directly to #taqueriasanpabloficial where they attested to the delicacies that are sold there Felipe Osuna commented through his official Twitter account.

Belinda and Christian Nodal, captured from a taco stand. Photo: Instagram Capture

Along with the description there is a set of images in which the interpreter of “Little frog“He appears in the company of the interpreter of” Adiós Amor “and his parents.

The romantic couple of the moment, who will soon release the new song “If they let us“They did not miss the opportunity to exchange expressions of affection since in some other images that circulated from the Twitter platform they can be seen exchanging some kisses.

The couple of lovebirds are captured from behind, which allowed us to appreciate the shirt of Belinda Peregrín’s fiancé with a legend that says “Nodeli” and the number 4.

No matter the place, always together “followed by” After a good concert some good tacos, “the publication reads.

The number has great significance in the relationship, so much so that “Beli“He nicknamed” four “, a gift from Nodal after the departure of” Gizmo “, he was Belinda Peregrín’s inseparable dog friend.

The “TV actress“Whoever made his debut in the children’s drama” Aventuras en el tiempo “, in addition to other productions, accompanied his leading man to the presentation that the composer offered in the port of Mazatlan, at the Stadium called” El Kraken “last Wednesday, October 20.

It was at the end of the concert that Belinda Peregrín Schüll, her “future husband” and the other entourage that accompanied them, prepared to dine at the establishment.

Everything seems to indicate that the “Princess of Latin Pop“She is a faithful assiduous of eating tacos, a taste that she shares with the one recognized with the Grammy and Billboards, for which she has been captured on multiple occasions with her heartthrob in various taco stands that invade Mexico City.

And it’s that “Who doesn’t like tacos?” as pointed out by some of the comments on the social network, neither the celebrities resist “nor that they were from another planet,” commented netizens.