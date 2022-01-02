Belinda and Christian Nodal say goodbye to 2021 from Colombia | Instagram

Belinda and Christian nodal They said goodbye to the year 2021 with a fun trip, “Los Nodeli” were surrounded by their loved ones in a luxurious party in the warm city of Cartagena, Colombia.

The singer Spanish, Belinda and her partner, Christian nodal, They would have embarked on a new adventure with the family of the “sonorense” shortly after the end of last 2021, it was through the Instagram stories in which Christy Nodal, documented the happy moment.

Social networks were the means by which the followers of Belinda and the “sonorense”, were able to verify one of their first trips at the beginning of this 2022.

Belinda and Christian Nodal say goodbye to 2021 from Colombia. Photo: Instagram Capture

The mother-in-law of the “naturalized mexican“, Christy Nodal, shared the beautiful experience through her personal account, accompanied by an emotional legend.

A very different year in this beautiful and beautiful country, oh, beautiful Cartagena! My best wishes that this year it is full of many blessings and above all full of health, the woman wrote in one of the videos she published.

Thus, videos and images are also appreciated in which the couple is captured on board a yacht and where “Beli” is captured in an image with her sister and Nodal.

To liven up the atmosphere, the Nodal family was accompanied by a regional Mexican music band, a moment that the 22-year-old “composer” did not miss to perform a song.

At the same time, the “businesswoman“Belinda Peregrín did not decide to stay behind either, so she took the microphone and remembered one of her most iconic songs with” Bella traición “.

Moment in which the “model“assiduous in fashion and on the cover of several publications such as Marie Claire, CARAS, Who and” Her World “, recently, she wore a fitted pink dress with teddy details to match the hue and slippers.

The “composer“,” pianist “,” director of video clips “, among many other facets such as philanthropy, she recently starred with her beau, an exclusive for the magazine Who, through it they shared among other details some of their plans wedding

Although they did not reveal dates or elaborate on the expected event, the couple reiterated that they were in preparation for everything to go very well and above all to consent to the remembered one “TV actress“, who appeared at the age of ten in” Amigos x Siempre “(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), among some productions.

The “former judge of La Voz“Together with his fiancé, they have faced great controversy since the beginning of their relationship in 2020, Christian Nodal himself would end the rumors once and for all and revealed for Despierta América, some of his short-term plans with the actress from “Welcome to Eden”

We want a religious wedding, we want it for next year. But the one that comes and will be very soon is civil.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, received a ring valued at more than 3 million dollars, around (60 million pesos) in a great dinner organized by the interpreter of “Adiós Amor”, in Madrid, Spain.