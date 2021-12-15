Belinda and Christian Nodal, this is how the wedding preparations go | Instagram

Belinda and Christian nodal He would have already started the preparations for his wedding, apparently, this after Christian Nodal gave the engagement ring to the Spanish.

The singer Belinda and Christian Nodal seem to really live a whole story in the midst of the various speculations that have taken credit from their courtship since it began back in 2020.

Belinda and his inseparable partner, Christian Nodal would be living a few dream days after they say, “The Nodeli“They are in the middle of their wedding preparations as Christian Nodal wants everything to be perfect.

I want Beli to have the wedding of her dreams and for it to be as she imagined it since she was a child, the Mexican regional interpreter would express to the magazine Who.

Belinda and Christian Nodal, this is how the wedding preparations go. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “former judge of La Voz“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll announced her engagement on May 25 with a tender photo in which she appears with the interpreter of”Goodbye Love“.

The “Sonoran“He sealed his commitment by giving Belinda a ring valued at more than 3 million dollars (about 60 million pesos).

This in the middle of a special evening in which Christian nodal He spared no expense to indulge the television actress.

In an exclusive restaurant in Spain, the singer asked his girlfriend to marry him, a moment that would be immortalized in photographs.

Ladies and gentlemen, Belinda Peregrín Schüll just made me the luckiest man in the world, Christian would say from his Instagram account.

So far, the acclaimed couple on social networks have not revealed a specific date for their wedding, although various speculations would indicate that it would be before the end of the year.

Belinda 29 and Nodal, 22, apparently confirmed these versions, commenting that they also hoped “that this year they could officially join.”

The spiritual wedding if it is for next year. I hope that this year we can get married legally, Nodal told the program “El Gordo y la Flaca.”

The “model”, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who has appeared on the covers of magazines such as Elle, Vogue, Marie Claire, CARAS and recently Quien, also advanced her plans to become the mother of three children, although Nodal mentioned that she hopes there will be four.