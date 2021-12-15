Belinda and Christian Nodal on the front page, wasting love | Instagram

Belinda and Christian nodal they reappeared together again on a magazine cover screaming their love, and upcoming wedding, apparently, “The Nodeli“They are more than sure of the step they are going to take.

The singer Spanish, Belinda, who has been referred to as “La Princess of Latin Pop“, he has found in Christian Nodal the partner and the partner with whom he apparently intends to live the rest of his days, Christian Nodal.

Even if Belinda and Nodal have had to overcome a sea of ​​doubts regarding their relationship, once again, “The Nodeli” are in charge of confirming it on a new cover. front page of “Who” in its most recent edition.

The same popular Instagram celebrity shared it in one of his recent posts, which he thanked the entire magazine team.

Thank you very much to my friends at @quiencom for this incredible cover, I loved it !! It reads in the description to which the “fiancée of Christian Nodal”, added several credits.

Belinda and Christian Nodal shout their plans from the rooftops. Photo: Instagram Capture

In the middle of a photo session, the acclaimed couple of musicians shared some details about their relationship as well as some of the plans that have caused as much controversy as the announcement of their engagement in May 2021.

It is worth mentioning, on that occasion, “Beli“He published a romantic snapshot in which she appears with Nodal very affectionate exchanging a tender kiss, but it is only one of the many moments that the edition would show inside its pages.

The “former judge of La Voz“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who started a torrid romance with him”Sonoran“In the middle of his participation in the singing reality in August 2020, he anticipates more details in the middle of this collaboration in which he delved into more details about their next plans and their life projects together.

The couple who has not been saved from the controversies that have surrounded their relationship as well as some crises that have strengthened their bond, the “businesswoman“and his gallant show great chemistry and judging by the images that circulate they had a great time in the middle of the photo shoots.

While for his part, Christian Nodal, touched his large number of fans by expressing his desire to make the “happy”naturalized Spanish“, who wants to have a wedding as he always dreamed of, mentioned:

I want Beli to have the wedding of her dreams and for it to be as she imagined it since she was a child, the Mexican regional interpreter would express to the magazine Who.

So far, the acclaimed couple on social networks have not revealed a specific date for their wedding, although various speculations would indicate that it would be before the end of the year and is that in addition, both are full of projects, so agreeing their agendas is not it was an easy task.

Belinda Peregrín, 29, and Nodal, 22, apparently confirmed these versions, commenting that they also hoped “that this year they could officially join.”