Belinda and Christian Nodal, El Brujo Mayor talks about Los Nodeli | Instagram

Belinda and Christian nodal they would be one step away from reaching the altar, after little more than a year of relationship, he was known as the “Greater Warlock“who revealed some predictions where he included the couple.

The singer Of Spanish origin, Belinda and Christian Nodal are among the characters to whom El Brujo Mayor released some predictions for this 2022.

What did the seer say?

The famous astrologist, Antonio Vásquez Alba, better known as the “Greater Brujo”, unveiled some of his supposed omens during 2022, and addressed the subject of the acclaimed couple of the show, the now influencer, Belinda, to whom 14.5 million followers faithfully follow in his footsteps.

Refering to “naturalized mexican“Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who maintains a relationship of little more than a year with the” regional Mexican musician “, this is what the future would hold for the famous couple.

“There is no wedding but they are still together”

The famous seer, who has also become popular by making his predictions known through the YouTube channel, mentioned something very important about the supposed commitment of “The Nodeli“(as social network users call the singers), and of whom he says” will not have a formal wedding. “

El Brujo Mayor hinted that “there will be no formal union between the ‘Princess of Latin Pop‘the’ singer-songwriter ‘, however their relationship will continue “as they work better without ties.

Oh, they will be separated, separated, they are still together, but they do not make it to the wedding, says the seer.

In the same way, they questioned the psychic about the alleged bad intentions on the part of the “businesswoman“, towards Nodal, since supposedly Belinda Peregrín Schüll, would try to embezzle the artist and leave him without a peso, according to rumors. This is the opinion of the famous astrologer.

Taking advantage of the economy a little is normal but it is not a big deal, he hinted that the singer is not looking to seize his fortune or any other of the similar versions that has circulated.

He also commented that at least this year, “there will be no children between the couple”, however, he does not rule out the possibility that this will stop the “former judge of La Voz“As for if there is love between them? He reiterated that there is.

They love each other, they live comfortably, it is more pleasant to live like each other, they take care of each other,

The “born in Madrid“On August 15, 1992, Belinda Peregrín lives a happy relationship despite confirming that the family of the” sonorense “does not fully accept her, however, in the end it does not matter for both of them, she points out.