Belinda and Christian Nodal, spill honey from a jacuzzi | Instagram

Belinda and Christian nodal are about to walk down the aisle, or at least that’s what fans are eagerly awaiting, while The Nodeli enjoy a relaxing bubble bath in a jacuzzi In view of all.

The singer Spanish, Belinda, seems to be enjoying some extremely relaxing days and it was Christian Nodal who would keep her company in the middle of a bath full of foam from a jacuzzi.

The Denominated “Princess of Latin Pop“She made sure that the bathtub full of foam covered her, this while she was pampered like a queen by Christian Nodal who gave some drinks to his beloved, with whom she recently starred on the cover of Who magazine.

Belinda and Christian Nodal, spill honey from a jacuzzi. Photo: Instagram Capture

It is in a video that circulated on all platforms inspired by the interpreter of “Sapito” where Belinda It is shown enjoying a bath in the middle of the yacht.

It was on her recent trip to Colombia where Belinda Peregrín Schüll accompanied the González Nodal, the actress from “Aventuras en el tiempo” and others, spent a large part of the time submerged in a yacht in which they crossed the sea and where the ” sonorense “would keep him company at some point.

It is worth mentioning that the “composer“Born in Madrid on August 15, 1992, she was very happy with a yellow suit that is barely distinguishable in the images in the clip, where you can also see how the air gives off puffs of all the foam that almost escapes from the pool.

With black glasses that covered the look of the “former judge of La Voz“from the intense rays of the sun, the”Christian Nodal’s fiancee“Looks playing in the middle of the bathroom.

It must be said that various versions assure that the “model“fashionista who has collaborated for various magazines such as” Glamor “,” Elle “,” Vogue “,” Caras “,” Marie Claire “,” Who “and recently,” Her World “, does not have a good relationship with the family of the singer-songwriter.

However, Belinda Peregrín, who collaborated with Tini Stoessel and Lola Indigo on the theme, “La Niña de la Escuela”, was kept very close to her “future husband” at all times and was even captured in a photo with the artist from 22 years old and his sister.

The actress of “Welcome to Eden”, and the native of Caborca, prepare a link that is highly anticipated by the fans of both after getting engaged on May 25, after “Beli” received a valuable jewel from the interpreter of “They didn’t tell you wrong.”