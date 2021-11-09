Belinda and Christian Nodal would already have the date for their wedding | Instagram

Belinda and Christian nodal announced their engagement on May 25 with a very romantic photo on Instagram, in the middle of a luxurious dinner in Spain, the interpreter of “Sapito” said yes to “Mexican regional singer“, and apparently it will be this year which they chose to marry both.

The singer, Belinda and Christian Nodal will become husbands soon, after various speculations that have surrounded the couple, the singers have finally decided the date they will marry, recent reports reveal.

Although everything indicates that Belinda and Nodal, they still have many details to resolve since they also assure, there is no date for the religious ceremony.

Belinda and Christian Nodal would already have the date for their wedding. Photo: Instagram Capture

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, whoever “former judge of La Voz México“together with Christian Nodal, with whom she has been in a relationship for just over a year, she could marry in the month of December.

With this link they would mark the beginning of a journey together being one of the most anticipated weddings in the entertainment industry.

The “businesswoman“, and the native of Caborca, Sonora could unite their lives on December 15 in a religious ceremony of which many details are still unknown, according to reports

Why in December?

According to the entertainment journalist, Marco Antonio Silva, the Nodeli, would have chosen December as the special month for both, this due to the fact that the agendas coincide in terms of their presentations or activities on stage.

However, apparently the place of the wedding would be modified, this, after they assure, the television actress and the composer 22, ruled out marrying in Mexico, but it will be in Los Angeles, California where they will celebrate this important event.

“A different religion”

According to the reports that Silva circulated, there are other obstacles that stand in the way of the union of the “Princess of Latin Pop“and Nodal, the favorite couple in social networks, are in the middle of a great predicament since while the Nodal profess the Christian religion, the Peregrín-Schüll are Catholic.

Now the television actress, remembered for such novels as, “Friends forever“(2000)” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001) and” Complices to the rescue “(2002) and the interpreter of” Adiós Amor “, would face problems deciding under which rite they will join.

On the other hand, when at first it was speculated it would be a wedding in style, now the plans could have changed since apparently, the interpreter of “The school girl“And her fiancé will only have a union surrounded by closest family members.