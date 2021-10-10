Belinda and Criss Angel broke up for a reason, “cheating” | Instagram

“Master of deception”, those were the words that were most recorded to the followers of Criss Angel after the illusionist was saddened by the end of his relationship with Belinda.

And it is that although few remember it, it was said that the end of the relationship between the famous Criss Angel of then 49 years of age and the interpreter of 29 was due to an infidelity on the part of the also actress.

It was said that the interpreter of En el amor hay que perdonar had a relationship more than friendship with the plastic surgeon Benjamin Talei, To who Belinda met at first for professional interests.

According to a friend of Angel, the illusionist would have discovered love messages between Christian Nodal’s now girlfriend and his surgeon on the famous’s cell phone; that’s how he ended their relationship.

After the news that the courtship had come to an end, Criss Angel shared some quite revealing words on social networks, everything indicates that they are dedicated to Belinda Peregrin Schull, in which she was left as a master of deception.

Don’t listen to your heart, listen to your inner voice, I should have listened. Love does not come with a price, honesty must always exist, lying about who you are or who I am does not make it true. That choice cost me millions, which enriched a true master of deception, the famous shared.

Criss’s words implied that he had a suspicion that something was wrong with Belinda; however he continued with the relationship because he was very much in love with the protagonist of Complices to the rescue.

Belinda and Criss Angel broke up for a reason, “cheating.” Photo: Instagram.

What is quite striking is that he wrote that he lost millions, as there are those who claim that Belinda would have obtained money from the illusionist star and it was not in the only romance in which she was pointed out to take advantage of love to obtain money and material goods.

It was said that Belinda and Ben Talei met because she contacted him as a patient, to join the chin and touch-ups on her cheeks, after the procedure, their relationship changed direction; but it also came to an end some time later.

Currently, Beli is in one of her most famous and formal relationships, since previously the famous Mexican naturalized had not publicly spoken about a boyfriend, as has happened with Christian Nodal.

Since its inception, Belinda and Christian nodal They began to share photographs together, it all began when they were both a coach in the La Voz México Program and it was on the program’s social networks that it was announced that they were beginning their relationship, something that seemed more than suspicious.

Many said that the relationship between the singers did not go beyond an advertising strategy by the television program, but more were surprised when it came to an end and Belii and Nodal continued to show off their love on social networks. It has even been rumored that both would have secretly married, something that the singer of the Mexican regional has already denied.