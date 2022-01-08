Belinda and her little outfit, with holes everywhere | Instagram

Holes everywhere! This is the outfit with which Belinda wore her beauty by the pool. The Latin Pop princess stole more than the sighs of social networks with the little two-piece outfit with which she decided to enjoy a rich day at the pool.

Belinda Peregrín Schull He chose that the way to spend a rich day was to mix the Sun and water, so he dressed as God intended for such a day, so a small two-piece swimsuit to show off his enormous figure could not be missing.

In any case, Belinda always looks really beautiful, but this time it was something more than special, because the singer chose a small black swimsuit that has a very particular characteristic: it is full of holes.

The interpreter of Luz Sin Gravedad surprised with the outfit that at the top has enough holes to impress those present and all her followers. Belinda’s outfit allowed her to show off her figure to the fullest at all times.

In the photograph that circulates on social networks, you can see this beautiful woman sitting by the pool with her legs spread open and she was captured “as if she did not realize it”, while she played with her sunglasses and wore her hair in a perfectly ponytail pickup.

Belinda and her little outfit, holes everywhere. Photo: Instagram.

Beli accessorized her outfit with only a few small accessories such as a black necklace around her neck and simple bracelets. Christian Nodal’s fiancee wore a waistband in the purest Thalía style, could it be that she took out her ribs?

This photograph was so liked by Belinda’s followers that it was taken up to be shared in a fan account of the interpreter to admire it and fill her with compliments over and over again. The publication is full of emojis and compliments even risque for this beautiful woman.

Nowadays, Belinda It is usually in force thanks to the news of the heart, because his relationship with the singer of the Mexican regional, Christian Nodal, has given much to talk about. Entering this 2022, the subject of psychics and others was what would happen with the famous couple this year and there are those who assure that Beli will be a mother very soon.

The rumors of a pregnancy for Beli go back to last year, when the singer gave her an engagement ring and they assured that the cause would be that the couple would be expecting their first child; However, it was time that denied the rumors.