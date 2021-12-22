Belinda in a cute beach outfit appears in other arms | Instagram

Belinda reappears in a new snapshot on social networks in the middle of the most romantic scene you will see, in a small beach outfit she is in the arms of “The rock”.

The singer Spanish, Belinda is shown in one of the many photographs that circulate on the Instagram social network, the one named “Princess of Latin Pop“, figure in other arms in tow which were not Christian Nodal.

The “TV actress“who made his debut at age ten in children’s productions such as” Amigos x Siempre “(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices al rescue “(2002), among others, appears in one of the snapshots leaving the beach .

Belinda in a cute beach outfit appears in other arms. Photo: Instagram Capture

Belinda Peregrín Schüll would shoot some scenes with the famous Hollywood actor, “Dwayne Jhonson”, better known as “The Rock”.

It was in the middle of the participation of the “naturalized Mexican “ in the “Baywatch” tape, based on the popular 90s series “Baywatch” and in which it was presumed, “Beli” would keep the role.

In the middle of the recordings of the film released in May 2017, the “businesswoman“is rescued by the American actior.

And it is in one of them in which the also professional wrestler takes the interpreter of songs like “Bella traición” and “Amor a Primera Vista” in his arms.

One of the scenes that would be immortalized in a photograph that circulates in one of the fan page dedicated to the beautiful “influencer“.

It should be said that Belinda is currently one of the most loved Instagram celebrities and her 14.5 million subscribers on her official Instagram account endorse it.

“Get out of there soldier, yes, I know that I dr0g @ this so that he will rescue you mmm maybe I would too, P! Nch3 pelontas how lucky, caress those perfect legs of that cool woman, your next victim? What does my compadre Christian say hehehe, That Belinda, success, I accepted the proposal to make an action movie do not doubt in anything you will do in your life many movies I saw it in my visions I never doubt I have in you, Many blessings Beli I love to follow you in Instagram I want to meet you, Direct the hammock, and then? Without taking 2 hours !!! “

They were some of the many comments that flooded the publication, which accumulated 8,184 likes at the end.