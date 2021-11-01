Belinda and Christian Nodal dress as Frankenstein for Halloween | Instagram

Belinda and Christian nodal they swept last Sunday night, October 31, by hosting a costume party that they named “Nodeliween“and in which they looked amazing as” Mr & Mrs Frankenstein. ”

The “singer“Belinda and her gallant, the”composer“they became the protagonists of the night of a terrifying costume party to celebrate the night of Halloween, and in which both showed very original characterizations, the “television actress was the one who supported the costume that she wore the longest.

The Nodeli were listed as the “Mr & Mrs Frankenstein“for which they prepared with the help of a team that collaborated by doing the makeup as the interpreter of” showed.Light without gravity“through a series of stories that documented the process of the” regional Mexican “and her, showing her long black nails.

Belinda and Christian Nodal are “The Frankenstein” on Halloween. Photo: Instagram Capture

In the images you can see some moments in which some prosthetics and body paint are applied to bring more realism to the character of the Belinda’s fiancé.

For its part, Spanish She wore a rather pale face with white paint and a large scar on one side of her face, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, she wore a black wig with white streaks on the sides.

“Beli“He wore a white outfit with a thick coat on top and a glittery skull bag, while the place was perfectly decorated with the theme what”The school girl“he documented through his Instagram stories.

The place had a very gloomy atmosphere with cobwebs hanging as well as the body of a woman hanging over the table, among other details that were part of the gloomy decoration.

It did not take long for the interpreter of “Goodbye Love”, “Of the kisses that I gave you”, etc., decided to remove the mask as he could no longer bear the costume.

In some of the other videos, the Netflix actress in “Welcome to Eden“, made some recordings in which the” sonorense “is seen enjoying the party taking his best steps with one of the guests.

Without a doubt, it was an unforgettable night where the couple enjoyed very funny moments accompanied by a good dose of terror since the place also became a house of scares in the midst of coexistence, as seen in the images captured by the “former judge of La Voz“.