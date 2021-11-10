Belinda, dedicates to Nodal’s mother old theme of a former mother-in-law | Instagram

Belinda gives something to talk about again, the interpreter of “Little frog“was discovered on video after dedicating a song to Cristy Nodal, the same one that one of her former mothers-in-law dedicated in the past. What will her current fiancé think?

The “singer“,” pianist “and” composer “, returns to the controversy after users in social networks assure that Belinda sings the same song that she dedicated to the mother of Chris Angel, the magician she met in 2016 and with whom she had a relationship .

Although it ended four years ago, netizens took advantage of the recent anniversary of the now mother-in-law of Belinda, Cristy Nodal, to relive the moment in which the “Princess of Latin Pop“She interpreted the same lyrics for her ex-partner’s mother.

They immediately identified the remembered child novel star as “Friends forever“(2000),” Adventures in time “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), among other titles, would have dedicated the same song to the mother of her fiancé.

It was at the recent party to celebrate the anniversary of the mother of her fiancé, who celebrated her 40th birthday in the midst of a large, publicized party, “Cristy Fest“, which was set by catrina costumes with the theme of November 2.

To the rhythm of the mariachi, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, interpreted the song “How who loses a star” in the company of the celebrated woman who would also have interpreted some lines with her son and daughter-in-law, from a stage.

In a black outfit with a thin fabric over it, the “soloist“he sang to the matriarch of the González Nodal, the song famously performed by Alejandro Fernández.

The popularized figure of pop with themes such as “Angel”, “Bella traición”, “Amor a primera vista”, among many other lyrics, was characterized with a striking catrina makeup made by Bere de la rosa (artist of brushes and paint facial).

A thin strip of diamonds adorned the contour of her eyes and with black makeup they created effects and shadows on her nose and cheeks of the beautiful Spanish singer.

However, away from criticism this may have led to the “businesswoman”, “model” and “Netflix actress” in “Welcome to Eden“The worst happened prior to this show as” Beli “forgot the lyrics of the song” De los besos que te di te “, which he performed with Christian Nodal.

It should be remembered that the “former judge of La Voz“He announced his commitment to the” Mexican regional “on May 25 after receiving a valuable jewel that sealed the promise of love, a diamond with a cost of more than 3 million dollars (about 60 million Mexican pesos). to what transcended.