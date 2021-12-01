Belinda, her twin sister comes to light and nobody knew it | Instagram

Belinda has shared some family moments in which she has mostly appeared in the company of her parents and her brother Ignacio Peregrín Schüll, however, a circulating video reveals a “twin sister” of the “Spanish“.

The singer pop musician, Belinda, has been the target of controversy in recent years, first because of her relationship with Christian Nodal and all that this has unleashed, now a supposed “twin sister” has emerged.

Sing, dress and look like the “naturalized mexican“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, according to images from a video, but who is it really about?

The girl claims to be the “twin sister” of the also Spanish actress, this, due to the great resemblance that exists between the two and that they could indeed be easily confused.

However, the true identity refers to a double of the “businesswoman“who would achieve a magnificent resemblance to”Beli“.

It is in a Tik Tok video where Belinda’s double appeared performing a representation of the “Netflix actress“who is about to record the second season of” Welcome to Eden “series that he recorded during 2020.

The user has been identified as Shava Monroe, who shared her masterful imitation of Christian Nodal’s fiancée, in addition, from her Instagram account other imitations that she performs about famous figures of the show are appreciated.

With a large short dress exposing her legs, the double of the “music diva” captivated with her identical interpretation of the theme “Silly nice girl“, one of the musical successes of Belinda Peregrín Schüll.

However, it must be said that it would not be the first to be inspired by the actress in novels such as “Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), among others, since several imitators praise his artistic work and have tried to reproduce it on some stage.

It was the work of Jazmín Morelos, a famous tik toker which accumulates 300 thousand followers on the network, which became popular thanks to her talent with makeup and her resemblance to the also prominent influencer, Belinda, who until today already has 14.4 million subscribers.