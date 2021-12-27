Belinda to jail? It owes more than 7 million to the SAT, they assure | Instagram

Could Belinda step into jail? The Spanish, one of the most beloved in Mexico has a millionaire debt with the SAT, according to recently revealed.

The singer, born in Madrid on August 15, 1992, Belinda, owes more than 7 million pesos, for what they say, the Tax Administration Service (SAT), has in its sights the so-called “Princess of Latin Pop“.

According to the statement by the Federal Court of Justice, who made it known through an edict published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, registers a debt for the amount of Seven million two hundred thirty-five thousand seven hundred sixty-nine pesos.

So now, the “naturalized mexican“You have 30 days to appear before the 7th Chamber of the Metropolitan Regional, or a trial will begin that will go to court.

“You have a term of thirty days from the business day following the last publication of the ordered Edict, to appear at this Seventh Metropolitan Regional Chamber of the Federal Administrative Court of Justice, located in Insurgentes Sur, Number 881, Colonia Napoles, Mayor Benito Juárez, Postal Code 03810 “, quotes the edict published on December 24.

Also, although this debt also involves the “TV actress“The presence of Fabiola García López is requested, who is the representative of the majority of the workers of the”businesswoman“, and who precisely should be present in the place indicated in the report as a” third party “

In the event that García López does not appear, notifications would be sent to him by electronic bulletin, as established in article 315 by appointment, in relation to article 67 of the Federal Law of Administrative Litigation Procedure.

So far, the one remembered for debuting at age ten in productions such as “Friends forever“(2000),” Adventures in time “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002) has not mentioned anything about it.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll appears apparently calm and even in more recent days the “composer“He premiered a new collaboration with the Shein brand, of which he presided over a catwalk in which he showed the 64 pieces of his collection” Ganando como siempre “.

The actress of the series “Welcome to eden“She was accompanied at all times by her heartthrob, Christian Nodal, who would not miss the Christmas festivities in which the famous” former judge of La Voz “presided over a luxurious Christmas with her entire family.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll showed in various clips some of the extravagances with which they celebrated the arrival of Christmas with a luxurious dinner, various gifts from the Prada brand and even botargas of Disney characters.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Belinda has to present herself to the administrative authorities, apparently, in 2013 the Tax Administration Service would point her out for a debt of 2 million pesos.