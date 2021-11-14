This weekend Belinda gave up music and became a security guard at the famous festival Tecate Pa’l Norte, where various groups appeared at the shows that mark the return to the stage after the covid-19 pandemic.

The interpreter of ‘Light without gravity’ She was not invited to participate in the 2021 edition of this event, however, Beli did not miss it and attended as a security element.

Dressed entirely in black, a phosphorescent vest and a mask; the girlfriend of Christian nodal he played a joke on the band from Monterrey, ‘Kinky’, on his arrival to the presentation at the festival.

“I am Itzel and I am going to annoy all the artists who pass through my security area. I am the boss of all. Well, I have a supervisor, but he always pays attention to me,” began the singer who changed her tone of voice to not Be recognized.

Later their victims appeared, the members of Kinky, in a hurry for an interview to which they had to arrive on time, each one of the members of the group tried to go through the access control.

However, they came across a ‘staff person’ whom they did not recognize. After several attempts, the metal detector did not stop beeping so were returned again and again without being able to access the facilities.

Omar Góngora, one of the members, went through the metal detector filter over and over again on Belinda’s orders. The singer, immersed in her character, denied entry to the royal percussionist. “You can’t go. You need to go through the security filter.”, “Itzel” expressed.

“Coins, keys, cell phones, any electronic?” A Belinda asked them, as the alarm kept ringing.

For its part, Cesar PliegoHe asked him to raise their hands, take off his hat and even his boots, but the alarm did not stop.

“Please don’t let the man pass. Excuse me, it’s protocol,” asked “Itzel” to one of her coworkers. “Do not be angry, it is protocol, It is my job. Imagine that I was angry with you,” he added.

The musician, annoyed because he could not pass, was about to leave, when the singer revealed her true identity.

“I am Belinda”, he is heard saying and he got an immediate response from the musician: “daughter of the ch …”.

After the moment that she showed that the interpreter of ‘Bella Traición’ never loses her sense of humor, Belinda confessed that she had a lot of fun creating this character and that the experience made her feel like she was a girl.

