Belinda supports Nodal before supposed veto Would you confirm wedding?

Belinda recently broke the silence and talks about the supposed “veto” to Christian nodal, the interpreter of “Little frog”He would wait for his sentimental partner to tell his version to show his full support.

The singer Belinda, who until now would have run away from the press to avoid being questioned on the subject, finally decided to break the silence and addressed the controversy.

After Christian nodal will show his position with a video on social networks to clarify the details to his fans, Belinda herself, supported the composer and from her own stories mentioned: “This is how you speak.”

Regarding the famous wedding between the two, Belinda Peregrín Schüll herself has not issued any comment in this regard, however, it was the journalist Marco Antonio Silva who assures that the couple could marry this year.

According to the recent reports of the communicator, the link would be scheduled for the month of December, this, being the date on which the agenda of both allows them to take personal time.

It is not the first time that rumors have circulated about a supposed “secret wedding” between the “Nodeli“As fans call the romantic duet, however, it has been Nodal who has clarified these rumors.

It is not just the agenda, it is a preparation and you have to have an emotional state, there are many things, he mentioned to Ventaneando.

Belinda’s fiancé, also pointed out that it is one of the things that he would like the most, to know that he is married to the remembered child star, who will debut at age 10 in the production of “Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002) 12 years, among other titles.

It should be said that in the last two days, Christian Nodal reappeared on social networks to clarify the situation regarding his veto, the “regional mexican” he pointed:

I have a document, issued by a judge in which they demarcate from everything that the record company assured, denying them the reproduction of their music and the elaboration of songs with other colleagues.

All the measures that Universal requested …. DENIED, there is no such veto, it is false, so false that a judge is ordering it, ok, assured the interpreter of “Goodbye Love”.

It should be remembered that the “former judges of La Voz“They agreed on the La Voz reality show in 2020, and in August of that same year, they confirmed the beginning of their relationship.

It was to Belinda that the “sonorense” dedicated the song “Of the kisses that I gave you“Since then the couple has shared just over a year accompanied by displays of love and moments that seem to reinforce their relationship amid the wave of rumors.