Belinda brings Christmas to children with cancer, gives chemotherapies | Instagram

Belinda once again showed her good heart, the “Princess of Latin Pop” decided to do a good deed in supporting children with cancer by giving them chemotherapy treatments.

The singer Belinda shared the beautiful moment with her followers on the Instagram social network in which she appears in several videos in which the singer can be seen living with the little ones.

Belinda has been inclined in recent weeks to perform altruism, it was on this occasion that the “naturalized Mexican “He handed out packages with chemotherapies, in addition to approaching them and asking them: “Never lose faith,” he asked them, as well as “throwing your heart out on him.”

Belinda brings Christmas to children with cancer, gives chemotherapies. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“She went to one of the hospitals in Mexico City, where she was received with several batons in which they exclaimed:” Belinda, Belinda “, who upon arrival delivered several packages with chemotherapy.

The treatments will last each child at least two months; The singer explained that this Monday’s delivery was the first and that in the coming days, more children will benefit.

The actress of the series, “Welcome to eden“He also lived with the families of the minors and offered a motivational speech for those present:

I want to ask everyone who is in treatment to please never lose faith, because faith moves mountains and I know that together, with the help of your family, we are going to move forward because nothing is impossible.

“They really have to promise me that they are going to give it their all and that next year I will come back and everyone will be better, everyone will get ahead and everyone will be very, very happy. I promise to come next year. year, but you have to promise me that you are going to give him all the desire, all, “he said.

The model who has appeared on the cover of magazines such as Marie Claire, CARAS and Who, to mention the most recent, delivered the medicines in the midst of the great wave of shortages of these supplies that has crossed all of Mexico.

The television actress who debuted at age ten in Televisa productions such as “Friends forever“(2000),” Adventures in time “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002) assured one of the children that he would later make other deliveries to ensure their well-being.

It’s a deal. When you run out of this one, we’ll give you another one, the “Netflix actress” promised one of the little ones.

What’s more, “Beli“He also delivered stuffed animals, blankets, clothes, hugs and photographs that the children asked for, where bonds of friendship were forged. Even in the coexistence on the hospital terrace, children with cancer and their relatives celebrated with cake.