Belinda, celebrated the 23 of Christian Nodal in a great party | Instagram

Belinda would window-shop at a recent birthday celebration for Christian nodal, the “Spanish“He shared the best moments from his Instagram account.

The singerBelinda, born in Madrid, had no qualms about surprising her fiancé on celebrating their 23rd anniversary. Without a doubt, the “sonorense” received many surprises. Everything was recorded on videos and many photos!

The “Princess of Latin Pop“, once again he indulged his heartthrob Christian Nodal in a great party where music, decorations and themed cakes were part of some of the many surprises towards the regional singer who can be seen enjoying with Belinda, his family and some friends.

Some videos that “The school girl”, shared with a large community of admirers, the “belifans” who were able to appreciate in detail each of the decorations that presided over the party, a beautiful cake with “Speedy González”, one of the favorite animated characters of the interpreter of “Adiós Amor”.

Similarly, a large cake that mixed some characters from films such as “Groot” from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Venom”, were part of the pastry bar, which were run by @sugarandsoul, where Belinda Peregrín mentioned Schüll, made “the best cakes”.

The remembered “TV actress“, who debuted in children’s soap operas such as” Amigos x Siempre “(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), took care of every detail despite the fact that it hired the services of @panhermo, whom he thanked with a message in one of his stories.

Thanks @panhermo for helping me organize this surprise! You are the most incredible and detailed, your work, dedication and delivery is impeccable, the publication reads.

In the color palette that the “former judge of La Voz” chose, black, gold and white predominate, as well as the number “23” (due to the artist’s years) is seen as a logo on the table decorations, among other ornaments.

Undoubtedly, the imagination was present at all times, since in addition, in a place a beautiful tree with family photos can be seen, only part of how much it would leave the “speechless”Belinda’s fiancé“and guests, who were also able to taste a varied table of Mexican sweets.

On the other hand, the “businesswoman“It offered a great contrast in terms of the music that accompanied the moment since both a regional music group and a rock group were present, for which the” sonorense “also has a special taste.

However, Belinda Peregrin, would not leave aside a mariachi group in this celebration, so as the images show, the variety of musical genres enlivened the great day of the born on January 11, 1999, Christian Jesús González Nodal .