Belinda opens her jacket and shows leather in black micro top | Instagram

Belinda, has become the image of different campaigns, this month the Spanish, dazzles by showing a special detail when unbuttoning a silver look made up of a jacket and a flirty skirt.

The singer Spanish, Belinda, reappeared in one of her most recent photos with a look with which she starred on a cover several weeks ago.

The remembered “TV actress“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who ventured at age ten in productions such as” Amigos x Siempre “(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), among other projects, shared a message on their social networks.

I am made of emotions and what gives me the most joy this season are the happy moments with my family. What are you made of? I read them in comments #MadeOfTOUS @tousjewelry

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE

Belinda opens her jacket and shows leather in a black micro top. Photo: Instagram Capture

The beautiful actress of “Welcome to eden“, caused a furor so immediately his 14, 5 million subscribers on Instagram, did not hesitate to react to the snapshot in which Belinda, also an ambassador of the traditional “little bear” accessories line, let herself be captured happier than ever.

Was the “Belinda’s fiancé“, one of the first who dedicated a tender message to the interpreter of”Little frog“, of whom he highlighted one of the traits he loves most about his future wife.

The most beautiful smile that exists is the message that Christian Nodal shared in the snapshot, a message to which he immediately accumulated several comments.

Some of the comments were dedicated to the “composer“, pianist and producer, who recently was shown performing altruistic tasks by bringing toys to children as well as providing chemotherapy support to children with cancer.

“Beautiful my beli, How do you make yourself look so beautiful always? How cool, Bellezaa, Aa how beautiful, Re beautiful, Merry Christmas Beli and many blessings for this new year, Greetings from Guatemala, You have the most beautiful heart, Perfection, I adore you, Human Perfection “, were some of the other comments that the” Belifans “dedicated to the” model “.

The “businesswoman“, who has headlined the covers of magazines such as Marie Claire, Vogue, Elle, CARAS and Who, in the latter in the figure next to the regional singer, won the hearts of his followers by showing his charitable side and bringing a little joy to low-income children a few days before Christmas.