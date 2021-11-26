Belinda, in purple dress with glitter marks small waist | Instagram

Belinda shows off a sparkly strappy dress that marks her small waist and steals hearts in a photo.

The singer Belinda wore a flirty purple dress with which she captivated the followers of a fan page dedicated to the “pop star”.

Belinda She stopped the head nets again after showing herself on a postcard in which she wears a short sundress while being captured from a white armchair.

The Christian Nodal’s fiancee, who has distinguished herself by her great beauty and her wise fashion choices was the target of various compliments and accolades.

Belinda, in a purple dress with sparkles, marks a small waist. Photo: Instagram

The interpreter of “Little frog“He quickly accumulated 6,715 likes in the snapshot in addition to several comments in which his loyal fans showed their admiration among various reactions.

Precious, You are a super beautiful girl, I don’t know how you do to carry so much beauty, I like you, Beautiful very beautiful, You are beautiful and sexy, How beautiful, What a woman, Woww Belinda, How beautiful as beautiful as your name says so you are from cute many precious blessings, Mommy.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, would have been released as businesswoman When launching her own line of a collagen brand, the “naturalized Mexican” promotes this line through her Instagram account in which a large number of Belifans, 14, 4, have been captivated by its beauty.

However, this has not prevented the model of magazines such as Marie Claire and CARAS, among the most recent, from being the target of strong rumors about supposed cosmetic surgeries.

The 29-year-old actress would once again be the victim of ridicule against her physique after appearing with Diego Schoenning in a photo which he himself “exTimbiriche“published in official Facebook account.

Similarly, the singer also published a photo with Belinda and her fiancé, Christian Nodal, who after having attended a concert in Houston, Texas.

“Beli“She quickly became the focus of attention for netizens, this after her appearance was cause for astonishment and concern.

She would even be compared to Lyn May, the “ex-vedette”, who has undergone several surgeries to try to reconstruct her face after a bad procedure when she was still young.

The comments were not lacking for the actress of soap operas such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001) “Complices to the rescue” (2002), in many of them, the regulars to the networks launched forceful comments .